Commanders release Deshazor Everett, Matt Ioannidis, Ereck Flowers Sr.

Mar 16, 2022 at 02:11 PM
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

The Washington Commanders have released three players ahead of the start of the new league year: defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis, safety Deshazor Everett and guard Ereck Flowers Sr.

Ioannidis was drafted in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL draft and recorded 24.5 sacks with Washington. He appeared in 75 games, 40 of which starts, and also had 175 tackles in that span.

An undrafted free agent in 2015, Everett has served as primarily a special teams player. He recorded 170 tackles in that role, and as a member of the secondary, he grabbed two interceptions and broke up 11 passes.

Flowers signed with Washington in 2019 before joining the Miami Dolphins in 2020. He re-joined Washington via trade and started 16 games in 2021.

