Commanders release jersey numbers for 2023 draft class

May 01, 2023 at 03:45 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

04272023 Forbes Jr Jersey EF016
Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders

It's time to start preparing for next season! Click HERE to place your deposits for the 2023 campaign.

The Washington Commanders released jersey numbers for the 2023 draft class on Wednesday. Here's what each of the eight selections will be wearing.

PHOTOS | Commanders unveil rookie jersey numbers

Check out which jersey numbers the Washington Commanders' 2023 draft class will be wearing this season.

MicrosoftTeams-image (9)
1 / 7
martin
2 / 7
Stromberg
3 / 7
Daniels
4 / 7
Henry
5 / 7
C_rod
6 / 7
Jones
7 / 7
Related Links

CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.: No. 13

PHOTOS | Commanders get a ballhawk

Check out some of the top photos from Emmanuel Forbes' career at Mississippi State. (Photos vis The Associated Press)

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory (4) in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Mississippi State won 49-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
1 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for Memphis wide receiver Javon Ivory (4) in the end zone during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Mississippi State won 49-23. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
2 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
3 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) is pursued by Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) on his way to a 46-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Alabama won 49-9. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4 / 32

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III (8) is pursued by Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) on his way to a 46-yard touchdown pass reception during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Alabama won 49-9. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) runs the ball down the field for a touchdown after intercepting a Kentucky pass during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
5 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) runs the ball down the field for a touchdown after intercepting a Kentucky pass during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) sprints past Missouri wide receiver Damon Hazelton (7) on his way to returning a 29-yard touchdown interception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
6 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) sprints past Missouri wide receiver Damon Hazelton (7) on his way to returning a 29-yard touchdown interception in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2020. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
7 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
8 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart looses a pass as Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes reaches in to intercept during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi State won 42-24. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
9 / 32

Texas A&M wide receiver Evan Stewart looses a pass as Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes reaches in to intercept during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Mississippi State won 42-24. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) runs back a 76-yard touchdown interception against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov.19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
10 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) runs back a 76-yard touchdown interception against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov.19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) runs back a 76-yard touchdown interception against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
11 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) runs back a 76-yard touchdown interception against East Tennessee State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
12 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
13 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
14 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) catches a pass as Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
15 / 32

Auburn wide receiver Kobe Hudson (5) catches a pass as Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
LSU running back Josh Williams runs the ball between Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young, left, and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. LSU won 31-16. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
16 / 32

LSU running back Josh Williams runs the ball between Mississippi State defensive tackle Cameron Young, left, and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) to score a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. LSU won 31-16. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
17 / 32

Mississippi wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee (10) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Nov. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
18 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) tries to get around Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes after a catch during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
19 / 32

Illinois wide receiver Casey Washington (14) tries to get around Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes after a catch during the first half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
20 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
21 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes celebrates after a fumble by Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
22 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes celebrates after a fumble by Kentucky during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) returnes an interception for a touchdown against Texas A&M during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
23 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) returnes an interception for a touchdown against Texas A&M during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
24 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
25 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
26 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Vasha Hunt/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
27 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) breaks up a pass to Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
28 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (13) breaks up a pass to Georgia wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) breaks up a pass intended for Texas Tech wide receiver Kaylon Geiger (10) in the second half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
29 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) breaks up a pass intended for Texas Tech wide receiver Kaylon Geiger (10) in the second half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. LSU won 28-25. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
30 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) knocks away a pass intended for LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. LSU won 28-25. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
31 / 32

Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during an NCAA football game against Arizona on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, right, makes a diving catch while being chased down by Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
32 / 32

Kentucky wide receiver Dane Key, right, makes a diving catch while being chased down by Mississippi State cornerback Emmanuel Forbes (13) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DB Jartavius Martin: No. 20

PHOTOS | The best of Quan Martin

Check out the top photos of the Commanders' newest defensive back, Quan Martin, during his college career at Illinois (via The Associated Press)

Illinois defensive back JartaviusÂ Martin (21) during an NCAA football game against Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
1 / 22

Illinois defensive back JartaviusÂ Martin (21) during an NCAA football game against Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) catches a pass in front of Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
2 / 22

Penn State tight end Theo Johnson (84) catches a pass in front of Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana wide receiver Emery Simmons (0) is hit by Illinois defensive backs Jartavius Martin (21) and Kendall Smith (7) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
3 / 22

Indiana wide receiver Emery Simmons (0) is hit by Illinois defensive backs Jartavius Martin (21) and Kendall Smith (7) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Purdue running back Devin Mockobee stretches out over the goal line for a touchdown as Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
4 / 22

Purdue running back Devin Mockobee stretches out over the goal line for a touchdown as Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) pulls in an eight-yard touchdown reception in front ofIllinois defensive back Jartavius Martin during the second half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
5 / 22

Mississippi State wide receiver Justin Robinson (18) pulls in an eight-yard touchdown reception in front ofIllinois defensive back Jartavius Martin during the second half of the ReliaQuest Bowl NCAA college football game Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim carries the ball as Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) and Kendall Smith come from behind for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
6 / 22

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim carries the ball as Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) and Kendall Smith come from behind for the tackle during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) bats down a pass intended for Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) as Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
7 / 22

Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) bats down a pass intended for Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) as Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) defends during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) bats down a pass intended for Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) as Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) stands guard during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
8 / 22

Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) bats down a pass intended for Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) as Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. (5) stands guard during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. Illinois defeated Nebraska 26-9. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan runs for a touchdown as Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
9 / 22

Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan runs for a touchdown as Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) incepts a pass intended for Northwestern wide receiver Will Lansbury during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
10 / 22

Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) incepts a pass intended for Northwestern wide receiver Will Lansbury during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska's Dedrick Mills (26) is brought down by Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
11 / 22

Nebraska's Dedrick Mills (26) is brought down by Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Holly Hart/Copyright ASSOCIATED PRESS 2019
Illinois defensive back JartaviusÂ Martin (21) during an NCAA football game against Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)
12 / 22

Illinois defensive back JartaviusÂ Martin (21) during an NCAA football game against Connecticut on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Stew Milne)

Stew Milne/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-23. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
13 / 22

Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) breaks up a pass intended for Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 33-23. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) breaks up a pass intended for Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Maryland won 20-17. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
14 / 22

Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) breaks up a pass intended for Maryland wide receiver Rakim Jarrett during the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. Maryland won 20-17. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Purdue wide receiver Isaac Zico, left, runs the ball as Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) and Kerby Joseph (26) attempt the tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
15 / 22

Purdue wide receiver Isaac Zico, left, runs the ball as Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) and Kerby Joseph (26) attempt the tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)

Holly Hart/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Connecticut wide receiver Matt Drayton (88) catches a pass over Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)
16 / 22

Connecticut wide receiver Matt Drayton (88) catches a pass over Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

Jessica Hill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska's Alante Brown, right, catches a pass ahead of Illinois' Jartavius Martin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)
17 / 22

Nebraska's Alante Brown, right, catches a pass ahead of Illinois' Jartavius Martin during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz)

Rebecca S. Gratz/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass intended for Chattanooga wide receiver Tyron Arnett in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
18 / 22

Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass intended for Chattanooga wide receiver Tyron Arnett in the end zone during the first half of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo (22) carries the ball between Illinois defensive backs DelanoÂ Ware (15) and JartaviusÂ Martin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
19 / 22

Nebraska running back Devine Ozigbo (22) carries the ball between Illinois defensive backs DelanoÂ Ware (15) and JartaviusÂ Martin (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

Nati Harnik/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Indiana wide receiver Emery Simmons (0) is hit by Illinois defensive backs Jartavius Martin (21) and Kendall Smith (7) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
20 / 22

Indiana wide receiver Emery Simmons (0) is hit by Illinois defensive backs Jartavius Martin (21) and Kendall Smith (7) during an NCAA football game on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in West Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass from Minnesota backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis intended for wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens, right, during an NCAA college football game Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. The Washington Commanders continued bolstering their secondary in the second round of the NFL draft Friday, April 28, taking Martin with the 47th pick. Martin, whose given name is Jartavius but prefers to go by Quan, was a five-year starter with the Illini. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
21 / 22

FILE - Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) intercepts a pass from Minnesota backup quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis intended for wide receiver Michael Brown-Stephens, right, during an NCAA college football game Oct. 15, 2022, in Champaign, Ill. The Washington Commanders continued bolstering their secondary in the second round of the NFL draft Friday, April 28, taking Martin with the 47th pick. Martin, whose given name is Jartavius but prefers to go by Quan, was a five-year starter with the Illini. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Charles Rex Arbogast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Penn State wide receiver Daniel George (11) attempts to catch a pass as Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) defends during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
22 / 22

Penn State wide receiver Daniel George (11) attempts to catch a pass as Illinois defensive back Jartavius Martin (21) defends during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

Barry Reeger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
C Ricky Stromberg: No. 53

PHOTOS | The best of Ricky Stromberg

Check out the top photos of Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg during his college career. (Photos vis The Associated Press)

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
1 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
2 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) is shown in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game agains t Georgia Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
3 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) is shown in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game agains t Georgia Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
4 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
5 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
6 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
7 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before playing Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
8 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before playing Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) defends as quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) takes the snap during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
9 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) defends as quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) takes the snap during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
10 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
11 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) on the sidelines against Georgia Southern during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
12 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) on the sidelines against Georgia Southern during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
13 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Georgia Southern during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
14 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
15 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
16 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) snaps the ball against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
17 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) snaps the ball against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) takes with teammate Ty Clary (66) before their game against Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
18 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) takes with teammate Ty Clary (66) before their game against Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks Georgia Southern defender C.J. Wright (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
19 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks Georgia Southern defender C.J. Wright (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Rice during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
20 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Rice during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg sets up to block against San Jose State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
21 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg sets up to block against San Jose State during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) gets ready to run a play against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
22 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) gets ready to run a play against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks Georgia Southern defender C.J. Wright (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
23 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks Georgia Southern defender C.J. Wright (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
24 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Rice during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
25 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Rice during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) and offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) celebrate Jefferson's touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
26 / 40

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) and offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) celebrate Jefferson's touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Mississippi won 52-51. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
27 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Rice during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg stands on the field after their NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
28 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg stands on the field after their NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas lineman Ricky Stromberg sets up to block against Colorado State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
29 / 40

Arkansas lineman Ricky Stromberg sets up to block against Colorado State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) gets ready to run a play against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
30 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) gets ready to run a play against Alabama during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
31 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks against Auburn during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
32 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) blocks Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before playing Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
33 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before playing Pine Bluff during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Little Rock, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
34 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) defends as quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) takes the snap during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
35 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) defends as quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) takes the snap during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive linemen Beaux Limmer (55) and Ricky Stromberg (51) set up to block against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
36 / 40

Arkansas offensive linemen Beaux Limmer (55) and Ricky Stromberg (51) set up to block against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before playing Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
37 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) warms up before playing Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
38 / 40

Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg (51) against Missouri during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) signals at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
39 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) signals at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) signals at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
40 / 40

Arkansas offensive lineman Ricky Stromberg (51) signals at the line of scrimmage during an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Tony Gutierrez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
OL Braeden Daniels: No. 79

PHOTOS | The best of Braeden Daniels

Check out the top photos of former Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels during his college career. (via The Associated Press)

Utah offensive linemen Jaren Kump (68), Paul Maile (54), Keaton Bills (51) and Braeden Daniels (71) prepare to block in front of quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
1 / 25

Utah offensive linemen Jaren Kump (68), Paul Maile (54), Keaton Bills (51) and Braeden Daniels (71) prepare to block in front of quarterback Bryson Barnes (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
2 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) sets to block during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
3 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) sets to block during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels, right, blocks Washington State defensive end Andrew Edson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
4 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels, right, blocks Washington State defensive end Andrew Edson during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels, center, walks on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
5 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels, center, walks on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
6 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) lines up for a play during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) runs off the field in the second half during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
7 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) runs off the field in the second half during an NCAA college football game against UCLA Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) and tight end Logan Kendall (32) stand at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) and tight end Logan Kendall (32) stand at the line of scrimmage during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
9 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) prepares to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game \W|, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
10 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) prepares to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game \W|, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
11 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oregon State defensive lineman Keonte Schad (32) collides with Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 42-34. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
12 / 25

Oregon State defensive lineman Keonte Schad (32) collides with Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Corvallis, Ore. Oregon State won 42-34. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
13 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) stands on the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
14 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) celebrates his atouchdown with offensive linesman Braeden Daniels (71) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
15 / 25

Utah wide receiver Samson Nacua (45) celebrates his atouchdown with offensive linesman Braeden Daniels (71) during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon State in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)

Amanda Loman/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) sets to block during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
16 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) sets to block during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) prepares to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
17 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) prepares to block during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) prepares to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)
18 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) prepares to block during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Washington State, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022, in Pullman, Wash. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Young Kwak/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) runs off the field during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Daniels was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
19 / 25

FILE - Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) runs off the field during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against UCLA on Oct. 30, 2021, in Salt Lake City. Daniels was voted to The Associated Press All Pac-12 team, in results announced Friday, Dec. 10. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

Rick Bowmer/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
20 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) sets to block during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
21 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) sets to block during an NCAA football game against Florida on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 in Gainesville, Fla. Florida defeated Utah 29-26. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
22 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels (71) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)
23 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Erin Hooley/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
24 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
25 / 25

Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
DE KJ Henry: No. 55

PHOTOS | The best of K.J. Henry

Check out the top photos from former Clemson pass-rusher K.J. Henry's college career.

Clemson's K.J. Henry calls out instructions during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
1 / 20

Clemson's K.J. Henry calls out instructions during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Charlotte Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, celebrates with defensive end K.J. Henry (5) on the sideline at the end of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
2 / 20

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, celebrates with defensive end K.J. Henry (5) on the sideline at the end of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) is pressured by Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)
3 / 20

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book (12) is pressured by Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Brian Blanco/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson's K.J. Henry works against Wofford's Nathan Walker (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
4 / 20

Clemson's K.J. Henry works against Wofford's Nathan Walker (21) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson's K.J. Henry (5) blocks while B.T. Potter kicks an extra point during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
5 / 20

Clemson's K.J. Henry (5) blocks while B.T. Potter kicks an extra point during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Wofford Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry celebrates after a safety in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
6 / 20

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry celebrates after a safety in the first half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry gestures after a safety in the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
7 / 20

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry gestures after a safety in the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Miami on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, celebrates with defensive end K.J. Henry (5) on the sideline at the end of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
8 / 20

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, celebrates with defensive end K.J. Henry (5) on the sideline at the end of the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Iowa State, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) celebrates after making a sack in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
9 / 20

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) celebrates after making a sack in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
10 / 20

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) plays against Louisville during an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson's K.J. Henry (5) works against Wofford's Michael Ralph during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
11 / 20

Clemson's K.J. Henry (5) works against Wofford's Michael Ralph during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) move to block Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first quarter of their NCAA football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
12 / 20

Syracuse offensive lineman Kalan Ellis (76) and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron (60) move to block Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first quarter of their NCAA football game in Syracuse, N.Y., Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
National defensive lineman KJ Henry of Clemson (5) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
13 / 20

National defensive lineman KJ Henry of Clemson (5) during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) sacks Connecticut quarterback Jack Zergiotis (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
14 / 20

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) sacks Connecticut quarterback Jack Zergiotis (11) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) reacts against North Carolina during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
15 / 20

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) reacts against North Carolina during the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry, left, reacts after a sack against Connecticut quarterback Jack Zergiotis (11) with teammate Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22), right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
16 / 20

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry, left, reacts after a sack against Connecticut quarterback Jack Zergiotis (11) with teammate Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson (22), right, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) and defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) celebrate after a stop against Louisiana Tech on fourth down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
17 / 20

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) and defensive end Justin Mascoll (7) celebrate after a stop against Louisiana Tech on fourth down during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) gestures for a safety to be called during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
18 / 20

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) gestures for a safety to be called during an NCAA college football game against South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Jacob Kupferman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown (15) runs with the ball against Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 30-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
19 / 20

South Carolina quarterback Jason Brown (15) runs with the ball against Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry (5) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Clemson won 30-0. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Sean Rayford/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Clemson's K.J. Henry (5) works against Wofford's Anthony Craig during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
20 / 20

Clemson's K.J. Henry (5) works against Wofford's Anthony Craig during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Richard Shiro/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.: No. 23

PHOTOS | The best of Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Check out the top photos from Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez's college career. (Photos via The Associated Press)

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, right, hands the ball off to Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
1 / 39

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, right, hands the ball off to Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball up the field during a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
2 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball up the field during a NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) breaks free from a tackle by Mississippi State safety Jackie Matthews (8) during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
3 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) breaks free from a tackle by Mississippi State safety Jackie Matthews (8) during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
4 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) rushes for yardage in front of Iowa linebacker Jestin Jacobs (5) during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
5 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled into the end zone for a touchdown by Mississippi State defensive end Jordan Davis during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
6 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled into the end zone for a touchdown by Mississippi State defensive end Jordan Davis during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs towards the end zone during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
7 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs towards the end zone during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky (24) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
8 / 39

American running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky (24) during the second half of the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball up the field during a NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
9 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball up the field during a NCAA college football game against Chattanooga in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
10 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., right, is brought down by Vanderbilt safety Maxwell Worship (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
11 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., right, is brought down by Vanderbilt safety Maxwell Worship (21) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, starts to celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
12 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, starts to celebrate after scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through the defense during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
13 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through the defense during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into position during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
14 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs into position during an NCAA college football game against LSU in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through the defense during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
15 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs through the defense during an NCAA college football game against Tennessee in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) salutes to the Missouri bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
16 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) salutes to the Missouri bench during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32), linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
17 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32), linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, rushes for a 6-yard touchdown in front of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
18 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., left, rushes for a 6-yard touchdown in front of Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the second half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs upfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
19 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs upfield against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2021. The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
20 / 39

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis (7) celebrates a Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against New Mexico State during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, that leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return from an unspecified absence on Oct. 1 for the No. 9 Wildcatsâ€™ Southeastern Conference matchup at No. 20 Mississippi. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)
21 / 39

FILE - Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball against New Mexico State during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, that leading rusher Chris Rodriguez Jr. will return from an unspecified absence on Oct. 1 for the No. 9 Wildcatsâ€™ Southeastern Conference matchup at No. 20 Mississippi. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb, File)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan (19) and safety Jackie Matthews (8) bring down Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
22 / 39

Mississippi State safety Collin Duncan (19) and safety Jackie Matthews (8) bring down Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
23 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) fights through a tackle attempt during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
24 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) fights through a tackle attempt during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Special Assistant to the Head Coach Eddie Gran congratulates Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) after a touchdown is confirmed against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
25 / 39

Special Assistant to the Head Coach Eddie Gran congratulates Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) after a touchdown is confirmed against Mississippi State during an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
26 / 39

Kentucky Wildcats running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against New Mexico State in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) fumbles the ball near the end zone during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
27 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) fumbles the ball near the end zone during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) argues with Chattanooga defensive lineman Christian Smith (98) and defensive back CaMiron Smith (5) during their NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
28 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) argues with Chattanooga defensive lineman Christian Smith (98) and defensive back CaMiron Smith (5) during their NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
29 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) scores a touchdown against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Mark Humphrey/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. carries the ball as South Carolina's Shilo Sanders defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
30 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. carries the ball as South Carolina's Shilo Sanders defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
31 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) celebrates scoring a touchdown during an NCAA college football game against Missouri in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
32 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by Georgia linebacker Monty Rice (32) and linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
33 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Florida in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
34 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. celebrates scoring a touchdown against Mississippi State during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
American running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky (24) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
35 / 39

American running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. of Kentucky (24) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Mobile, Ala.. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
36 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) runs for a touchdown during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by several Georgia defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
37 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) is tackled by several Georgia defenders during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Oct. 31, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

Bryan Woolston/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
38 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
39 / 39

Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. (24) gets tackled during an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Lexington, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Michael Clubb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DE Andre Jones Jr.: No. 48

PHOTOS | The best of Andre Jones Jr.

Check out some of the top photos from Andre Jones' college career at Louisiana.

Louisiana-Monroe wide receiver Ajalen Holley (21) carries past the defense of New Mexico State's Adaryan Jones (19), Jacob Nwangwa (8) and Jaden Wright during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. Louisiana-Monroe won 30-17. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
1 / 14

Louisiana-Monroe wide receiver Ajalen Holley (21) carries past the defense of New Mexico State's Adaryan Jones (19), Jacob Nwangwa (8) and Jaden Wright during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 22, 2014. Louisiana-Monroe won 30-17. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass over Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 / 14

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) throws a pass over Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Andre Jones (10) holds the ball up in celebration after recovering a fumble and causing a turnover against Liberty during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)
3 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Andre Jones (10) holds the ball up in celebration after recovering a fumble and causing a turnover against Liberty during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Williams Stadium in Lynchburg, Va. (AP Photo/Kendall Warner)

Kendall Warner/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) reacts after a tackle for a loss during an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
4 / 14

Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) reacts after a tackle for a loss during an NCAA football game against Georgia Southern on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) celebrates during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
5 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) celebrates during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) and Louisiana Lafayette defensive lineman Mason Narcisse (90) cause and recover a fumble by Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) to fumble during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
6 / 14

Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) and Louisiana Lafayette defensive lineman Mason Narcisse (90) cause and recover a fumble by Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) to fumble during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver James Butler, center right, avoids being sacked by New Mexico State defensive backs Winston Rose (4), Adaryan Jones (19) and Jacob Nwangwa during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014. Louisiana-Lafayette won 44-16. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
7 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette wide receiver James Butler, center right, avoids being sacked by New Mexico State defensive backs Winston Rose (4), Adaryan Jones (19) and Jacob Nwangwa during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Las Cruces, N.M., Saturday, Nov. 8, 2014. Louisiana-Lafayette won 44-16. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) bobbles the interception intended for Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).
8 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) bobbles the interception intended for Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey (10) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke).

Michael Wyke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) celebrates a tackle with Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill (4) during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
9 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) celebrates a tackle with Louisiana-Lafayette defensive lineman Zi'Yon Hill (4) during an NCAA football game against Arkansas State on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) reacts after making a stop against Arkansas State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
10 / 14

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) reacts after making a stop against Arkansas State during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West's Andre Jones of Louisiana tackles East running back Deneric Prince of Tulsa during the first half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
11 / 14

West's Andre Jones of Louisiana tackles East running back Deneric Prince of Tulsa during the first half of the East-West Shrine Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) runs upfield past Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) in the third quarter during the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)
12 / 14

UTSA quarterback Frank Harris (0) runs upfield past Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) in the third quarter during the First Responder Bowl NCAA college football game in Dallas, Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Strasen)

Matt Strasen/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) and Louisiana Lafayette defensive lineman Mason Narcisse (90) cause and recover a fumble by Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) to fumble during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
13 / 14

Louisiana Lafayette linebacker Andre Jones (10) and Louisiana Lafayette defensive lineman Mason Narcisse (90) cause and recover a fumble by Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease (6) to fumble during the first half of an NCAA football game on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lafayette, La. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Matthew Hinton/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi running back D'Vaughn Pennamon (28) runs the ball past Louisiana-Lafayette defensive end Andre Jones (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Mississippi won 50-22. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)
14 / 14

Mississippi running back D'Vaughn Pennamon (28) runs the ball past Louisiana-Lafayette defensive end Andre Jones (50) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017. Mississippi won 50-22. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)

Thomas Graning
The Washington Commanders have also agreed to terms with the following college free agents. They cannot officially join the roster until they have passed their physicals on May 11.

  • WR Kazmeir Allen
  • WR Zion Bowens
  • OL Mason Brooks
  • QB Tim DeMorat
  • S Xavier Henderson
  • DE Joshua Pryor
  • WR Jalen Sample
  • S Kendall Smith
  • CB DJ Stirgus
  • WR Mitchell Tinsley
  • WR Brycen Tremayne
  • CB Nick Whiteside

Additional number changes

  • Tariq Castro-Fields is moving from No. 40 to No. 26
  • Alex Armah is moving from No. 48 to No. 40

