Commanders release jersey numbers for 2023 draft class

The Washington Commanders released jersey numbers for the 2023 draft class on Wednesday. Here's what each of the eight selections will be wearing.
CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.: No. 13
Check out some of the top photos from Emmanuel Forbes' career at Mississippi State. (Photos vis The Associated Press)
DB Jartavius Martin: No. 20
Check out the top photos of the Commanders' newest defensive back, Quan Martin, during his college career at Illinois (via The Associated Press)
C Ricky Stromberg: No. 53
Check out the top photos of Arkansas center Ricky Stromberg during his college career. (Photos vis The Associated Press)
OL Braeden Daniels: No. 79
Check out the top photos of former Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels during his college career. (via The Associated Press)
DE KJ Henry: No. 55
Check out the top photos from former Clemson pass-rusher K.J. Henry's college career.
RB Chris Rodriguez Jr.: No. 23
Check out the top photos from Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez's college career. (Photos via The Associated Press)
DE Andre Jones Jr.: No. 48
Check out some of the top photos from Andre Jones' college career at Louisiana.
The Washington Commanders have also agreed to terms with the following college free agents. They cannot officially join the roster until they have passed their physicals on May 11.
- WR Kazmeir Allen
- WR Zion Bowens
- OL Mason Brooks
- QB Tim DeMorat
- S Xavier Henderson
- DE Joshua Pryor
- WR Jalen Sample
- S Kendall Smith
- CB DJ Stirgus
- WR Mitchell Tinsley
- WR Brycen Tremayne
- CB Nick Whiteside
Additional number changes
- Tariq Castro-Fields is moving from No. 40 to No. 26
- Alex Armah is moving from No. 48 to No. 40