Full list of the Commanders' 2023 draft picks

After months of speculation, the 2023 NFL Draft has arrived, and soon the Washington Commanders will have eight new players on the roster.
This is the fourth draft under head coach Ron Rivera, who worked closely with general manager Martin Mayhew and executive vice president of football/player personnel Marty Hurney to ensure Washington makes the most of the three-day event.
Below is a list of every pick Washington has in the 2023 NFL Draft. You can also stay up to date on all Washington's draft news at https://www.commanders.com/draft/2023/.
- Round 1 (Pick 16)
- Round 2 (Pick 47)
- Round 3 (Pick 97)
- Round 4 (Pick 118)
- Round 5 (Pick 150)
- Round 6 (Pick 193)
- Round 6 (Pick 215)
- Round 7 (Pick 233)
The Washington Commanders are excited to welcome fans to the waterfront district at National Harbor for the team's official 2023 Draft Party on Saturday April 29th, presented by SeatGeek, the team's Official Primary Ticketing partner.
The Draft Party will run from 11:00-4:00 p.m. during the final day of the 2023 NFL Draft (rounds four to seven). The Commanders currently hold five picks from rounds four to seven and are currently slated to select at 118, 150, 193, 215, 233, all subject to change. The broadcast stream will be shown live on the National Harbor Plaza stage each time the Commanders are on the clock.
Fans interested in attending the event can learn more and RSVP for complimentary event tickets at Commanders.com/DraftParty. Closer to the event, fans who have completed the RSVP form will receive an email with more instructions on how to access their tickets through the team's new ticketing partner, SeatGeek. Those who register prior to attending the event and show their SeatGeek Draft Event ticket upon check in will receive a Commanders reversible bucket hat, burgundy and gold Dippin' Dots, and a free ride on the carousel and the Ferris wheel for the whole family, as well as a souvenir photo.
Seventeen players were invited to the NFL Draft, which takes place in Kansas City, Missouri, this year. Here's the list of who will be on the stage.
- Jordan Addison, WR, USC
- Will Anderson Jr., LB, Alabama
- Brian Branch, DB, Alabama
- Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia
- Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College
- Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon
- Paris Johnson Jr., T, Ohio State
- Will Levis, QB, Kentucky
- Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State
- Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida
- Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas
- Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State
- C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State
- Keion White, DE, Georgia Tech
- Tyree Wilson, DE, Texas Tech
- Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois
- Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
