News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders reportedly agree to terms with G Andrew Norwell

Mar 17, 2022 at 10:14 AM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Staff Writer

AP_21263697525501
Gary McCullough/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars offensive guard Andrew Norwell (68) during an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

The reports expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

The Washington Commanders and veteran offensive lineman Andrew Norwell have reportedly agreed to terms, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Norwell, 30, will join his third team after spending the last four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's appeared in 112 games with 111 starts, and he has one First Team All-Pro season.

Norwell has been a reliable mainstay of any offensive line he's been part of since he was signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2014 out of Ohio State as an undrafted free agent. He has excelled as a pass blocker, posting a grade of at least 70 in the area every season. In 2021, he was 13th among all guards as a pass-blocker, according to PFF, and he also received the highest overall grade for a Jaguars offensive lineman.

For the Commanders, it will be a chance to reunite Norwell with offensive line coach John Matsko. In his final season with the Panthers, He had a 76.2 overall grade that was anchored by a 92.1 pass-blocking grade. He only committed two penalties and allowed zero sacks, per Pro Football Focus.

"He is still a capable starter who would be an upgrade for several teams," wrote PFF.

The Commanders have also shored up an offensive line that was one of the better groups in 2021. After losing Brandon Scherff in free agency and releasing Ereck Flowers, they needed an experienced starter. One day later, they gained exactly what they needed.

"He's very stout. He's terrific as a run blocker, and he's protecting very well. His footwork, his technique has been outstanding," Ron Rivera said in 2017. "It's taken a couple of years, but I think (running game coordinator John Matsko) and (offensive line coach Ray Brown) have done a nice job of developing his technique and his style."

Related Content

news

Commanders re-sign multiple players

The Commanders have re-signed the following players Thursday afternoon.
news

Commanders signed G Andrew Norwell

The Commanders have announced the following roster move Thursday afternoon.
news

Wentz has wanted to work with Terry McLaurin for years. Now that wish is a reality

Wentz told McLaurin during the wideout's rookie season that he would love to throw him a pass. The Commanders should see plenty of that in 2022.
news

Wake Up Washington | Wentz is ready to Take Command

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
news

Carson Wentz is thrilled to be playing alongside Commanders' D-Line

Wentz spent plenty of time running from Washington's defensive line. Now, he gets to watch other quarterbacks do it.
news

Commanders tender 4 players, release S Landon Collins

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Wednesday afternoon.
news

5 thing to know about QB Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders have traded for quarterback Carson Wentz, giving them an answer at the position for the 2022 season. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' new quarterback.
news

Commanders acquire Carson Wentz

The Commanders have announced the following move on Wednesday.
news

Commanders release Deshazor Everett, Matt Ioannidis, Ereck Flowers Sr.

The Washington Commanders announced the following roster moves on Wednesday.
news

Wake Up Washington | Happy New League Year

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
news

Commanders 2022 Mock Draft Madness 6.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft (as of March 8).
Advertising