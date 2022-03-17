Commanders reportedly agree to terms with G Andrew Norwell

The reports expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.
The Washington Commanders and veteran offensive lineman Andrew Norwell have reportedly agreed to terms, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Norwell, 30, will join his third team after spending the last four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's appeared in 112 games with 111 starts, and he has one First Team All-Pro season.
Norwell has been a reliable mainstay of any offensive line he's been part of since he was signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2014 out of Ohio State as an undrafted free agent. He has excelled as a pass blocker, posting a grade of at least 70 in the area every season. In 2021, he was 13th among all guards as a pass-blocker, according to PFF, and he also received the highest overall grade for a Jaguars offensive lineman.
For the Commanders, it will be a chance to reunite Norwell with offensive line coach John Matsko. In his final season with the Panthers, He had a 76.2 overall grade that was anchored by a 92.1 pass-blocking grade. He only committed two penalties and allowed zero sacks, per Pro Football Focus.
"He is still a capable starter who would be an upgrade for several teams," wrote PFF.
The Commanders have also shored up an offensive line that was one of the better groups in 2021. After losing Brandon Scherff in free agency and releasing Ereck Flowers, they needed an experienced starter. One day later, they gained exactly what they needed.
"He's very stout. He's terrific as a run blocker, and he's protecting very well. His footwork, his technique has been outstanding," Ron Rivera said in 2017. "It's taken a couple of years, but I think (running game coordinator John Matsko) and (offensive line coach Ray Brown) have done a nice job of developing his technique and his style."