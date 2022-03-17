Commanders reportedly agree to terms with G Andrew Norwell

The reports expressed in this article have not been confirmed by Washington, nor do they reflect any insider information from anyone in the front office.

Norwell, 30, will join his third team after spending the last four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He's appeared in 112 games with 111 starts, and he has one First Team All-Pro season.

Norwell has been a reliable mainstay of any offensive line he's been part of since he was signed by the Carolina Panthers in 2014 out of Ohio State as an undrafted free agent. He has excelled as a pass blocker, posting a grade of at least 70 in the area every season. In 2021, he was 13th among all guards as a pass-blocker, according to PFF, and he also received the highest overall grade for a Jaguars offensive lineman.