Commanders showcase local Black-owned businesses at second annual Shop Black Holiday Market

In addition to highlighting passion, great ideas and successes, the Commanders' Shop Black Holiday Market underscores the idea that creativity should not be confined or limited. The more it is shown, the more it grows. Exposure can plant seeds in beautiful and unexpected ways.

"I think it's great for people in the area to see that we are appreciated, that the opportunities are out there," Heart of the City Candles founder DB Banzino said. "People might look up to the players on the Commanders, but they might not see themselves in a lot of these environments."

Coupled with selling their delicious-smelling wax creations, Heart of the City Candles is intentional about serving the community that Banzino and business partner Derrell Simpson were born and raised in. They have hosted candle-making workshops for DC Public School teachers and, just like week, organized toy giveaways.

Giving back is at the core of the brand and that fact gave a special perspective on their invite to the Shop Black Holiday Market. A little but of support from others, especially an entity like the Commanders, can elevate someone's project to a whole new level and change their future.