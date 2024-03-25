 Skip to main content
Commanders sign C Michael Deiter

Mar 25, 2024 at 02:22 PM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed center Michael Deiter. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Deiter (6-6, 315) is a five-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the third round (78th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.  He has played in 76 career games, making 35 starts at both left guard and center.

In 2023, Deiter played in 18 games and made 12 consecutive starts at center for the Houston Texans. He was a part of the offensive line that helped quarterback C.J. Stroud earn Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and throw for the third-most passing yards by a rookie quarterback in NFL history.

From 2019-22, Deiter appeared in 57 games and made 23 starts for the Dolphins. In 2019, Deiter started in 15 games which was the most by a Miami offensive lineman since Ja'Waun Jones started in 16 games in 2014.

Deiter played collegiately at Wisconsin where he was a four-year starter and appeared in 54 games while making 24 starts at left guard, 16 at center and 14 at left tackle. His 54 starts became the most in Wisconsin history and second in Big Ten history. During his senior season, he earned first-team All American and first team All-Big Ten. He also earned Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year.

A native of Curtice, Ohio, Deiter attended Genoa High School.

