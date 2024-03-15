 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign C Tyler Biadasz

Mar 15, 2024 at 10:50 AM
MicrosoftTeams-image (17) copy 6

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed center Tyler Biadasz. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Biadasz (6-3, 316) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round draft pick (146th overall) in 2020. In his career, Biadasz has appeared in 61 games with 53 starts with 6.5 sacks allowed in his career. He was a Pro Bowler in the 2022 season and has been to the playoffs every year since 2021.

In 2023, Biadasz started in 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys and assisted in running back Tony Pollard finishing with 1,005 rushing yards, his second straight 1,000-yard season. Leading the offensive line, Biadasz also assisted in quarterback Dak Prescott having a 69.5 completion percentage and a 105.9 passer rating which both ranked second in the NFL.

In 2022, Biadasz started in all of his 16 games played along with both playoff games where he would earn his first Pro Bowl berth as an alternate. The previous year, Biadasz would start all 17 games and help the team win the NFC East.

Biadasz played collegiately at Wisconsin for four seasons (2016-19) where he played and started in 41 games. He was named Freshman All-America in 2017 and All-America honorable mention in 2018. During his final season with the Badgers, Biadasz was named a unanimous All-American with first-team All-Big Ten honors along with being a Rimington Trophy winner which is awarded to the player considered to be the best center in college football.

Biadasz, a Amherst, Wi. native attended Amherst High School where he was named first-team all-state his junior and senior seasons as a defensive tackle and offensive lineman. His parents are David and Lori Biadasz.

Related Content

news

Commanders sign DE Dante Fowler Jr.

Fowler Jr. (6-3, 261) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a first-round pick (third overall) in 2015.
news

Wake Up Washington | New faces in town

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, March 15, 2024.
news

Commanders trade QB Sam Howell for draft picks

Washington receives the Seahawks' picks in the fourth round (No. 78 overall) and fifth round (No. 152). In addition to Howell, the Seahawks will receive Washington's fourth-round pick (No. 102) and sixth-round pick (No. 179).
news

Commanders sign S Jeremy Chinn

Chinn (6-3, 220) is a four-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round (64th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 54 games, making 50 starts and has recorded 209 total tackles, 17 passes defensed, 12 quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions.
news

Commanders sign LB Frankie Luvu

Luvu (6-3, 235) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In his career, Luvu has appeared in 88 games with 39 starts and recorded 318 total tackles, 20.0 sacks, 45 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.
news

Commanders sign DE Dorance Armstrong

Armstrong (6-4, 255) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round pick (116th overall) in 2018. He has appeared in 93 games, making 14 starts and has recorded 23.5 sacks, 47 quarterback hits and 22 tackles for loss.
news

Commanders sign G Nick Allegretti

Allegretti (6-4, 310) played for the Kansas City Chiefs for five seasons (2019-23). He entered the league with the Chiefs as a seventh-round draft pick (216th overall) in 2019. Allegretti has played in 74 games, making 13 starts and has won three Super Bowl titles with Kansas City.
news

Commanders re-sign Efe Obada

Obada (6-6, 265) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league through the NFL International Player Pathway Program becoming the first player from the program to make the 53-man roster of a team in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Commanders sign LB Anthony Pittman

Pittman (6-3, 242) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019. In his career, Pittman has played in 52 games with two starts and recorded 12 total tackles, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.
news

Commanders sign K Brandon McManus

McManus (6-3, 201) is a 10-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2013. He has played in 161 games including four postseason games. McManus won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015 after being traded to the team in 2014.
news

Commanders sign LS Tyler Ott

Ott (6-3, 252) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. He has played in 102 career games with the Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens.
Advertising