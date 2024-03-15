Commanders sign C Tyler Biadasz

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed center Tyler Biadasz. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Biadasz (6-3, 316) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round draft pick (146th overall) in 2020. In his career, Biadasz has appeared in 61 games with 53 starts with 6.5 sacks allowed in his career. He was a Pro Bowler in the 2022 season and has been to the playoffs every year since 2021.

In 2023, Biadasz started in 16 games for the Dallas Cowboys and assisted in running back Tony Pollard finishing with 1,005 rushing yards, his second straight 1,000-yard season. Leading the offensive line, Biadasz also assisted in quarterback Dak Prescott having a 69.5 completion percentage and a 105.9 passer rating which both ranked second in the NFL.

In 2022, Biadasz started in all of his 16 games played along with both playoff games where he would earn his first Pro Bowl berth as an alternate. The previous year, Biadasz would start all 17 games and help the team win the NFC East.

Biadasz played collegiately at Wisconsin for four seasons (2016-19) where he played and started in 41 games. He was named Freshman All-America in 2017 and All-America honorable mention in 2018. During his final season with the Badgers, Biadasz was named a unanimous All-American with first-team All-Big Ten honors along with being a Rimington Trophy winner which is awarded to the player considered to be the best center in college football.