Commanders sign CB Michael Davis

Mar 18, 2024 at 10:37 AM
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed cornerback Michael Davis. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davis (6-2, 196) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In his career, Davis has played in 107 games with 74 starts and recorded 327 total tackles, 69 passes defensed, eight interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a sack.

In 2023, Davis played in all 17 games with 13 starts where he recorded a season career-high 62 total tackles along with 10 passes defensed, three tackles for loss and an interception. The previous season, he led the Chargers with a career-high 15 passes defensed, the most in a season for the Chargers since 2017.

In 2021, he started all 14 appearances and led the team with 12 passes defensed. Davis finished the season with 54 total tackles (42 solo), one interception, two fumble recoveries and one tackle for loss.

From 2017-2020, Davis played in a total of 59 games with 35 starts and recorded 150 total tackles, 32 passes defensed and five interceptions. He led the team with three interceptions in the 2020 season.

Davis played collegiately at Brigham Young University for four seasons (2013-16) where he played in 48 games with 33 starts and recorded 110 tackles, 18 passes defensed, five tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.

A native of Glendale, Ca., Davis attended Glendale High School where he earned first-team All-Pacific League honors as a wide receiver. As a senior, he posted 33 catches for 409 yards and three touchdowns while rushing for 258 yards along with two touchdowns on 39 carries. Davis contributed as a senior with 45 tackles as a safety and returned 13 kicks for 394 yards. He ran the 100-meter dash in 10.5 seconds and the 200 meters in 21.4 seconds to finish seventh at the California state championship. Davis has a son and daughter Atticus and Rocky.

The trade of Sam Howell gave Washington another third-round pick, so this week, we're looking at a three-round mock draft from PFF's Trevor Sikkema, who has Washington finding its quarterback of the future and addressing some critical needs. 
Igbinoghene (5-11, 197) is a five-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the first round (30th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 37 games, making five starts and has recorded 24 total tackles, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and an interception.
Crowder (5-9, 177) is a nine-year NFL veteran who entered the league in the fourth round (105th overall) in the 2015 NFL Draft. He has played in 117 games with 51 starts and has 431 receptions for 4,826 receiving yards, 29 touchdowns, 1,055 punt return yards and one punt return touchdown.
The Washington Commanders bolstered their pass rush last week by signing veteran defensive end Dorance Armstrong. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to Washington's defensive front.
Ferrell (6-4, 265) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Las Vegas Raiders as the fourth overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. He has appeared in 75 games, making 47 starts and has recorded 71 total tackles, 13.5 sacks, 45 quarterback hits and 21 tackles for loss.
Ekeler (5-10, 200) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In his career, Ekeler has appeared in 103 games with 68 starts and recorded 990 rushing attempts for 4,355 rushing yards, 39 rushing touchdowns, 440 receptions for 3,884 yards and 30 receiving touchdowns.
A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Monday, March 18, 2024.
Wagner (6-0, 261) is a 13-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Seattle Seahawks as a second-round pick (47th overall) in 2012. 
The Washington Commanders made some changes to their defensive backfield in free agency by signing former Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn. Here are five things to know about the new defensive back.
Reaves, (5-11, 200) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with Washington in 2018. He has appeared in 42 games with 11 starts and recorded a total of 80 tackles (50 solo), a sack, and four passes defensed.
Fowler Jr. (6-3, 261) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a first-round pick (third overall) in 2015.
