Commanders sign CB Michael Davis

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed cornerback Michael Davis. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Davis (6-2, 196) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent in 2017. In his career, Davis has played in 107 games with 74 starts and recorded 327 total tackles, 69 passes defensed, eight interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a sack.

In 2023, Davis played in all 17 games with 13 starts where he recorded a season career-high 62 total tackles along with 10 passes defensed, three tackles for loss and an interception. The previous season, he led the Chargers with a career-high 15 passes defensed, the most in a season for the Chargers since 2017.

In 2021, he started all 14 appearances and led the team with 12 passes defensed. Davis finished the season with 54 total tackles (42 solo), one interception, two fumble recoveries and one tackle for loss.

From 2017-2020, Davis played in a total of 59 games with 35 starts and recorded 150 total tackles, 32 passes defensed and five interceptions. He led the team with three interceptions in the 2020 season.

Davis played collegiately at Brigham Young University for four seasons (2013-16) where he played in 48 games with 33 starts and recorded 110 tackles, 18 passes defensed, five tackles for loss, an interception and a forced fumble.