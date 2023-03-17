News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign DL Abdullah Anderson

Mar 17, 2023 at 12:59 PM
The Washington Commanders have added more depth to their defensive line by signing Abdullah Anderson.

Anderson, an undrafted free agent out of Bucknell, spent the 2022 season with the Atlanta Falcons and had a career season with 40 tackles, a sack and a quarterback hit. Prior to signing with the Falcons, Anderson played with the Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Tennessee Titans and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Anderson was a four-year starter at Bucknell with 171 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 15.5 sacks, 14 pass breakups and four blocked kicks. His list of accolades for the Bison includes All-American honors from The Associated Press and being named the NCAA FCS Collegiate player of the Year by the Brooks-Irvine Memorial Football Club.

