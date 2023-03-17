Commanders sign DL Abdullah Anderson

news

Wylie (6-5, 304) is a five-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. He has appeared in 71 career regular season games with 59 starts. He has helped lead Kansas City in the playoffs in each of his five years with the club including five AFC West division championships, three AFC Conference Championships and two Super Bowls (LIV, LVII).