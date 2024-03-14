Commanders sign G Nick Allegretti

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed guard Nick Allegretti. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Allegretti (6-4, 310) played for the Kansas City Chiefs for five seasons (2019-23). He entered the league with the Chiefs as a seventh-round draft pick (216th overall) in 2019. Allegretti has played in 74 games, making 13 starts and has won three Super Bowl titles with Kansas City.

In Super Bowl LVIII, Allegretti was a part of an offensive line that allowed quarterback Patrick Mahomes to throw for 333 passing yards and two touchdowns on his way to being named Super Bowl MVP.

Allegretti played collegiately at the University of Illinois for five seasons (2014-18). He appeared in 48 games and ended his career with 36 consecutive starts. He was named a team captain in 2017-18.

A native of Frankfort, IL., Allegretti attended Lincoln-Way East High School where he did not allow a sack during his entire junior and senior seasons.