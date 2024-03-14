Commanders sign K Brandon McManus

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed kicker Brandon McManus. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McManus (6-3, 201) is a 10-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2013. He has played in 161 games including four postseason games. McManus won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015 after being traded to the team in 2014.

In his career, McManus is 253-for-311 on field goal attempts (81.4%), including a career-long 61-yard field goal. He is 312-for-321 (97.2%) on point after attempts.

Since entering the league in 2014, McManus has played in the second-most games (161) by a kicker behind Justin Tucker.

Last season, McManus played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went 30-for-37 (81.1%) and made all of his 35 point after attempts.

McManus played collegiately at Temple University for three seasons (2009-12). He holds the Temple University records for points scored (338), field goals made (60), attempted field goals (83) and punting average (45.4). In 2012, McManus was named the recipient of the College Football Performance Awards Specialist Trophy as the nation's best overall kicker after going 14-of-17 on field goals and 32-of-33 on extra points.