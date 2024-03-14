 Skip to main content
Advertising

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign K Brandon McManus

Mar 14, 2024 at 02:57 PM
Signed_1920x1080_McManus (2)

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed kicker Brandon McManus. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

McManus (6-3, 201) is a 10-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Indianapolis Colts in 2013. He has played in 161 games including four postseason games. McManus won a Super Bowl with the Denver Broncos in 2015 after being traded to the team in 2014.

In his career, McManus is 253-for-311 on field goal attempts (81.4%), including a career-long 61-yard field goal. He is 312-for-321 (97.2%) on point after attempts.

Since entering the league in 2014, McManus has played in the second-most games (161) by a kicker behind Justin Tucker.

Last season, McManus played for the Jacksonville Jaguars. He went 30-for-37 (81.1%) and made all of his 35 point after attempts.

McManus played collegiately at Temple University for three seasons (2009-12). He holds the Temple University records for points scored (338), field goals made (60), attempted field goals (83) and punting average (45.4). In 2012, McManus was named the recipient of the College Football Performance Awards Specialist Trophy as the nation's best overall kicker after going 14-of-17 on field goals and 32-of-33 on extra points.

A native of Philadelphia, Pa., McManus attended North Penn High School.

Related Content

news

Commanders trade QB Sam Howell for draft picks

Washington receives the Seahawks' picks in the fourth round (No. 78 overall) and fifth round (No. 152). In addition to Howell, the Seahawks will receive Washington's fourth-round pick (No. 102) and sixth-round pick (No. 179).
news

Commanders sign S Jeremy Chinn

Chinn (6-3, 220) is a four-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round (64th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 54 games, making 50 starts and has recorded 209 total tackles, 17 passes defensed, 12 quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions.
news

Commanders sign LB Frankie Luvu

Luvu (6-3, 235) is a seven-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2018. In his career, Luvu has appeared in 88 games with 39 starts and recorded 318 total tackles, 20.0 sacks, 45 tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one interception.
news

Commanders sign DE Dorance Armstrong

Armstrong (6-4, 255) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Dallas Cowboys as a fourth-round pick (116th overall) in 2018. He has appeared in 93 games, making 14 starts and has recorded 23.5 sacks, 47 quarterback hits and 22 tackles for loss.
news

Commanders sign G Nick Allegretti

Allegretti (6-4, 310) played for the Kansas City Chiefs for five seasons (2019-23). He entered the league with the Chiefs as a seventh-round draft pick (216th overall) in 2019. Allegretti has played in 74 games, making 13 starts and has won three Super Bowl titles with Kansas City.
news

Commanders re-sign Efe Obada

Obada (6-6, 265) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league through the NFL International Player Pathway Program becoming the first player from the program to make the 53-man roster of a team in 2018 with the Carolina Panthers. 
news

Commanders sign LB Anthony Pittman

Pittman (6-3, 242) is a six-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted free agent in 2019. In his career, Pittman has played in 52 games with two starts and recorded 12 total tackles, three quarterback hits and a forced fumble.
news

Commanders sign LS Tyler Ott

Ott (6-3, 252) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. He has played in 102 career games with the Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Commanders sign QB Marcus Mariota

Mariota (6-4, 223) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Tennessee Titans as a first-round draft pick (15th overall) in 2015. In his career, Mariota has appeared in 90 games with 74 starts and recorded 1,327 completions on 2,119 attempts for 15,820 passing yards with 93 touchdowns and 55 interceptions. 
news

Five things to know about Marcus Mariota

The Washington Commanders have added a veteran to their quarterback room by signing Marcus Mariota. Here are five things to know about the Commanders' newest signal-caller.
news

Three position groups Washington could still address in free agency 

However, there are some positions they haven't addressed...yet. Though most of the action has come and gone since Monday, free agency is a long process with several solid players still out there. So, let's dive into some of the spots Washington could still add talent to over the coming days. 
Advertising