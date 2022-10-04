News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign Keaton Sutherland, release Jon Toth

Oct 04, 2022 at 03:30 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders have signed guard Keaton Sutherland to the practice squad and released center Jon Toth.

Sutherland, who played college football at Texas A&M, has been in the league since 2019. He has played in six games during in that span and has two starts in his career.

Sutherland signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent after the 2019 NFL Draft. He was waived at the end of training camp and re-joined the team on the practice squad.

Sutherland was waived again and picked up by the Miami Dolphins later that season. He received his first career start against the New York Jets, playing 25 snaps in the 26-18 victory. He started again during the Dolphins second matchup against the Jets in Week 14.

Sutherland rejoined the Bengals in 2020 and was mostly a practice squad contributor for the next two seasons. He was most recently with the San Francisco 49ers, who signed him in March.

