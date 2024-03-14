Commanders sign LS Tyler Ott

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed long snapper Tyler Ott. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ott (6-3, 252) is an eight-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants. He has played in 102 career games with the Giants, Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks and the Baltimore Ravens.

In 2020, Ott made the Pro Bowl with the Seahawks.

Ott played collegiately at Harvard for four seasons (2010-14) where he served as the team's primary long snapper. His senior season, he also played tight end and had 15 career catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns.