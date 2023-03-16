Commanders sign OL Nick Gates

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed guard Nick Gates. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Gates (6-6, 318) is a four-year NFL veteran who entered the league as an undrafted free agent and signed with the New York Giants in 2018. He has appeared in 34 career regular season games with 21 starts, 17 at center, two at right tackle, one at left guard and one at right guard.

In 2022, Gates returned back to action in Week 8 after suffering a season-ending leg injury in Week 2 of the 2021 season. He played in 10 games and made eight starts last season.

Gates played all 1,013 offensive snaps for the Giants in 2020 and was the only Giants player to participate in 100 percent of the team's plays. He helped the Giants exceed 100 rushing yards in seven consecutive games. Gates first saw NFL action in 2019 and was a member of the offensive line that helped Giants quarterback Daniel Jones set a franchise rookie record with 24 touchdown passes and Giants running back Saquon Barkley rush for 1,000-plus yards for the second consecutive season.

Gates played collegiately at Nebraska for three seasons (2015-17) and started in all 35 games in which he played in.