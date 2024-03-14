Commanders sign S Jeremy Chinn

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed safety Jeremy Chinn. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Chinn (6-3, 220) is a four-year NFL veteran who was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round (64th overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft. He has played in 54 games, making 50 starts and has recorded 209 total tackles, 17 passes defensed, 12 quarterback hits, 4.0 sacks, and two interceptions.

In 2020, Chinn earned PFWA All-Rookie team honors and finished second for Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also recorded 117 total tackles which ranks third by a rookie in a single season in Panthers history and was the most by all NFL rookies.

His rookie season, Chinn scored two fumble recovery touchdowns on back-to-back plays, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era with two fumble recovery touchdowns in the same game.

Chinn played collegiately at Southern Illinois University for four seasons (2016-19) where he registered 243 total tackles, 31 passes defensed, 13 interceptions, six forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. As a senior, Chinn earned consensus FCS All-American honors and first-team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honors.