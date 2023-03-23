News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign OT Trent Scott

Mar 23, 2023 at 02:44 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Screen Shot 2023-03-23 at 1.29.57 PM

The Washington Commanders continue to add to their offensive line by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Trent Scott. Details of the deal were not disclosed.

Scott, an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2018, has played in 61 games with 20 starts. Over the course of his career, Scott has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Steelers. He as experience playing right guard, left tackle and right tackle.

Scott was cut from the Chargers roster at the end of training camp in 2018 but re-joined the team on the practice squad. Scott ended up playing nine games that season, including his first career start against the Raiders. The following season, Scott was named the Chargers' starting left tackle and played in all 16 games.

Scott spent the next two seasons with the Panthers, where he played in 28 games with nine starts. In 2022, he played in eight games for the Steelers with one start against the Browns in Week 18. His Pro Football Focus scores in overall offense (70.9) and pass-blocking (68.5) for 2022 were both career high.

Scott played collegiately at Grambling State where he allowed just three sacks in his collegiate career. As a senior in 2017, he posted 39 pancake blocks and no sacks earning first-team All-Southwestern Athletic Conference recognition.

Related Content

news

Bubba Tyer to receive Award of Excellence from Hall of Fame for 37 years with Washington

Tyer oversaw five Super Bowl appearances and three championship teams. He worked with Hall of Famers like Darrell Green, Art Monk, Russ Grimm and John Riggins among several other notable Washington players.

news

Kiper: Sam Howell 'has the talent' to be starting QB

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper has confidence in Howell's ability heading into the 2023 season.

news

Washington Commanders announce auditions for 2023 marching band

Single-day auditions will take place on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16.

news

5 things to know about CB Cameron Dantzler Sr.

The Washington Commanders have added depth to their cornerback room by claiming Cameron Dantzler Sr. off waivers from the Minnesota Vikings. Here are five things to know about Washington's newest defensive back.

news

Here's which jersey numbers all the Commanders' free agents will wear in 2023

The numbers for all the Commanders' current free agent acquisitions have been assigned. Here's a breakdown for each player.

news

Wake Up Washington | Pokemon cards and ranching

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

news

Commanders 2023 Mock Draft Madness 5.0

Check out a compilation of various league experts' predictions about what the Washington Commanders will do with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft (as of March 21).

news

Five things to know about LB Cody Barton

The Washington Commanders have added to their linebacker room by signing Cody Barton from the Seattle Seahawks. Here are five things to know about one of the newest members of the defense.

news

Significant others of Commanders players discuss their jobs and passions

In honor of Women's History Month, here is a deeper look at some of the career paths of these women and what they enjoy most about their field of work.

news

Jamin Davis' trip to Okinawa deepened his appreciation for service members

Davis took a trip to Okinawa, Japan, on March 11 to spend time with the marines stationed at Camp Hansen and host a football camp at Kadena Air Base.

news

Five things to know about OL Andrew Wylie

The Washington Commanders have added starting experience to their offensive line by bringing in Andrew Wylie from the Kansas City Chiefs. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest offensive players.

Advertising