Commanders sign OT Trent Scott

The Washington Commanders continue to add to their offensive line by signing former Pittsburgh Steelers tackle Trent Scott. Details of the deal were not disclosed.

Scott, an undrafted free agent out of Grambling State in 2018, has played in 61 games with 20 starts. Over the course of his career, Scott has spent time with the Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers and Steelers. He as experience playing right guard, left tackle and right tackle.

Scott was cut from the Chargers roster at the end of training camp in 2018 but re-joined the team on the practice squad. Scott ended up playing nine games that season, including his first career start against the Raiders. The following season, Scott was named the Chargers' starting left tackle and played in all 16 games.

Scott spent the next two seasons with the Panthers, where he played in 28 games with nine starts. In 2022, he played in eight games for the Steelers with one start against the Browns in Week 18. His Pro Football Focus scores in overall offense (70.9) and pass-blocking (68.5) for 2022 were both career high.