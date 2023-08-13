Commanders sign TE Kaden Smith, release P Colby Wadman

The Washington Commanders have signed tight end Kaden Smith and released punter Colby Wadman.

Smith, a 2019 sixth-round pick by the San Francisco 49ers out of Stanford, has played in 33 games with 22 starts. Most of his career has been spent with the New York Giants, but Smith most recently was a member of the Indianapolis Colts, who released him Aug. 1.

During his three-year span with the Giants, Smith caught 52 passes on 66 targets for 413 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 7.9 yards per reception.

At the collegiate level, Smith was a 2018 All-Pac-12 Second Team selection and a finalist for the Mackey Award, which is presented annually to the best tight end in college football. Smith amassed 1,049 yards, including 635 in 2018, to go with seven career touchdowns with the Cardinal.