News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign WR Alex Erickson

May 04, 2022 at 12:42 PM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

Screen Shot 2022-05-04 at 10.12.30 AM

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed wide receiver Alex Erickson. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Erickson (6-0, 195) is entering his seventh NFL season and originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016.  Erickson has played in 97 games with 14 starts recording 96 receptions for 1,141 yards and one touchdown. He spent 2016-18 as the Bengals top kick returner. Erickson tallied an AFC-best 27.93 yards per return as a rookie in 2016, and 26.2 in 2018, both of which rank in the top five for a single season in Bengals history.

After spending his first five NFL years with the Bengals, Erickson signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and played in all 17 games. Erickson recorded three receptions for 55 along with 23 punt returns for 204 yards.

Erickson played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin–Madison where he lettered three years and finished his career ranked 10th in school history with 1,877 receiving yards and sixth all-time with 141 career receptions. His senior season, he caught 77 passes (second in school history) for 978 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns and was named First-Team All-Big Ten (media), Second-Team All-Big Ten (coaches), and Academic All-Big Ten for the third consecutive year.

Erickson, 29 attended Darlington High School where he rushed for 3,856 yards and 57 touchdowns, passed for 3,648 yards and 37 touchdowns and recorded 170 tackles and 14 interceptions.

Related Content

news

5 things to know about Sam Howell

The Washington Commanders kicked off the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by taking North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell with the No. 144 overall pick. Here are five things you need to know about the newest member of the quarterback room.

news

Here's 1 thing Ron Rivera likes about every player from the Commanders' 2022 draft class

Julie Donaldson recently sat down with head coach Ron Rivera to discuss the 2022 draft class. Here's a look at what he had to say about every pick.

news

Wake Up Washington | Commanders add another veteran to offensive line

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

news

Commanders sign 5-time Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner

The Commanders announced the following roster move.

news

Rivera foresees Percy Butler having 'immediate impact' on defense

Rivera says Butler's versatility and speed allows the Commanders to continue using their three safety packages.

news

Cole Turner looking to be immediate contributor for Commanders offense

Ron Rivera had high praise for Turner at the conclusion of the draft, saying the Nevada tight end was the prospect that was most intriguing to him.

news

Wake Up Washington | Curtis Samuel excited to 'finally feel like myself again'

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

news

Brian Robinson, Phidarian Mathis bring another layer of toughness to Commanders roster

Washington believes Robinson and Mathis will inject their respective positions with physicality.

news

Washington Commanders announce list of undrafted free agents

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.

news

5 things to know about Brian Robinson Jr.

The Washington Commanders added to their backfield by taking Alabama running back Bria Robinson with the No. 98 overall pick. Here are five things you need to know about the former member of the Crimson Tide.

news

Final 2022 Draft grades | Experts praise Commanders for selecting 'solid' draft class

The Commanders addressed position needs with the eight-player class, adding playmakers on offense and depth pieces on defense.

Advertising