Commanders sign WR Alex Erickson

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed wide receiver Alex Erickson. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Erickson (6-0, 195) is entering his seventh NFL season and originally entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2016. Erickson has played in 97 games with 14 starts recording 96 receptions for 1,141 yards and one touchdown. He spent 2016-18 as the Bengals top kick returner. Erickson tallied an AFC-best 27.93 yards per return as a rookie in 2016, and 26.2 in 2018, both of which rank in the top five for a single season in Bengals history.

After spending his first five NFL years with the Bengals, Erickson signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and played in all 17 games. Erickson recorded three receptions for 55 along with 23 punt returns for 204 yards.

Erickson played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin–Madison where he lettered three years and finished his career ranked 10th in school history with 1,877 receiving yards and sixth all-time with 141 career receptions. His senior season, he caught 77 passes (second in school history) for 978 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns and was named First-Team All-Big Ten (media), Second-Team All-Big Ten (coaches), and Academic All-Big Ten for the third consecutive year.