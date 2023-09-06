News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders sign WR Jamison Crowder, S Keidron Smith to practice squad

Sep 06, 2023 at 10:00 AM
The Washington Commanders have signed wide receiver Jamison Crowder and safety Keidron Smith to the practice squad and released defensive end William Bradley-King and center Nolan Laufenberg in corresponding moves.

Crowder, a fourth-round pick by Washington in 2015, is entering his ninth NFL season and has also spent time with the New York Jets and Buffalo Bills. He has 415 receptions for 4,667 yards and 28 touchdowns, half of which were accumulated during his four previous seasons with Washington. He has appeared in 100 total games with 51 starts in his career.

Some of Crowder's best seasons came when he was last with the Burgundy & Gold. In 2016, he was third on the team with 847 yards and seven touchdowns, both of which are career highs. Over the course of his 56 games with Washington, Crowder averaged 46.9 yards per game with a catch rate of 67.2%.

Smith spent four seasons at Ole Miss before finishing his college career at Kentucky. Smith played in 60 total games with the Wildcats and Rebels, recording 270 tackles with seven interceptions and 24 pass breakups. He was also a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2022.

