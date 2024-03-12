Commanders sign Zach Ertz

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Commanders announced today that they have signed tight end Zach Ertz. Full terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Ertz (6-5, 250) is a 12-year NFL veteran who entered the league with the Philadelphia Eagles as a second-round draft pick (35th overall) in 2013. In his career, Ertz has appeared in 151 games with 113 starts with 709 receptions for 7,434 yards and 46 touchdowns. He is a three-time Pro Bowler and won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017.

In 2023, Ertz started in seven games for the Arizona Cardinals and registered 27 receptions for 187 yards and one touchdown. He spent two seasons with the Cardinals after being traded to the team in 2021. Ertz was the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for the Cardinals in 2022.

From 2013-21, Ertz appeared in 123 games, making 85 starts with 579 receptions, 6,267 receiving yards and 38 touchdowns for the Eagles. In 2018, Ertz set the single season record for receptions by a tight end with 116, surpassing Jason Witten (110 in 2012). Ertz is the Eagles all-time leader in receptions by a tight end.

Since joining the league in 2013, Ertz ranks second in receiving yards and receptions and fourth in touchdowns by a tight end. He is one of five tight ends in NFL history to have at least six seasons with 70-plus receptions and one of six tight ends to have at least seven seasons with 700-plus receiving yards.

Ertz played collegiately at Stanford for three seasons (2010-12) and played in 38 games with 112 receptions for 1,434 yards and 15 touchdowns. During his final season with the Cardinal, Ertz was named a unanimous All-American with first-team honors from numerous publications.