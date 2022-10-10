Commanders-Titans Stats & Snaps

"Washington-Titans Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.
A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.
GENERAL:
- The Washington Commanders, fell to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17 at FedExField on Sunday.
- Washington forced a three and out on the Titans first possession, becoming the first team to force a three and out against the club on their first possession this season.
- Washington held Tennessee to 4-14, (28.6 percent) on third down.
- Washington had 5.0 sacks, the most in a single game since Nov. 8, 2020 vs. New York Giants.
- Washington rookie tight end Cole Turner and running back Brian Robinson Jr. made their NFL debuts.
OFFENSE
- Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 25-of-38 passes for a season-high 359 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added five rushes for 15 yards.
- Wentz's second touchdown was the 150th of his career. He is one of 12 active quarterbacks to throw for at least 150 touchdowns.
- It was the third 300-yard passing game Wentz has had this season, tied for the most by a Washington quarterback through five games. Wentz's 10 touchdown passes through five games are tied for the second most through five games in franchise history.
- The 75-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to wide receiver Dyami Brown is the second-longest pass of Wentz's career. The longest pass of his career came on Oct. 11, 2021 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts when he threw a 76-yard touchdown to RB Jonathan Taylor.
- Brown caught two passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first 100-yard receiving game of his career.
- Brown's 75-yard score was the longest first-career touchdown reception by a receiver for Washington since Olanda Truitt in 1994. It is the longest first-career touchdown reception by a player for Washington since RB Matt Jones in 2015.
- Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had five receptions for 76 yards. McLaurin surpassed 3,300 receiving yards in his career and averaged 15.2 yards per catch.
The Washington Commanders take on the Tennessee Titans for their Week 5 matchup at FedExField. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS
- Defensive End Montez Sweat had 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. It was his third-career multi-sack game and first since Oct. 25, 2020 vs. Dallas. It is the second time he has recorded 2.0 sacks in the first half of a game since Dec. 29, 2019, also against Dallas.
- Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit.
- Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.
- Defensive Ends James Smith-Williams and Efe Obada each had 1.0 sacks.
- Kicker Joey Slye hit his 14th-career 50-plus yard field goal. It was his longest since Jan. 2, 2022, vs. PHI when he hit a 55-yarder.
- Punter Tress Way punted six times for 247 yards with an average of 41.2 and two pinned inside the 20.
SNAP COUNTS
OFFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Andrew Norwell
|63
|100%
|Charles Leno
|63
|100%
|Cornelius Lucas
|63
|100%
|Saahdiq Charles
|63
|100%
|Nick Martin
|63
|100%
|Carson Wentz
|63
|100%
|Terry McLaurin
|62
|98%
|Curtis Samuel
|57
|90%
|Cam Sims
|37
|59%
|John Bates
|37
|59%
|Cole Turner
|32
|51%
|J.D. McKissic
|26
|41%
|Dyami Brown
|20
|32%
|Antonio Gibson
|20
|32%
|Brian Robinson
|18
|29%
|Armani Rogers
|5
|8%
|Dax Milne
|1
|2%
DEFENSE
|Player
|Snaps
|Percentage
|Kendall Fuller
|64
|100%
|Cole Holcomb
|64
|100%
|Bobby McCain
|64
|100%
|Daron Payne
|58
|91%
|Benjamin St-Juste
|57
|89%
|Jonathan Allen
|53
|83%
|Montez Sweat
|42
|66%
|James Smith-Williams
|37
|58%
|Jamin Davis
|35
|55%
|Rachad Wildgoose
|33
|52%
|Darrick Forrest
|32
|50%
|Casey Toohill
|26
|41%
|John Ridgeway
|23
|36%
|Efe Obada
|21
|33%
|William Jackson III
|15
|23%
|Jon Bostic
|10
|16%
|Daniel Wise
|4
|6%
|Shaka Toney
|3
|5%
|Jeremy Reaves
|2
|3%
|Khaleke Hudson
|1
|2%