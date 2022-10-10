News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders-Titans Stats & Snaps

Oct 10, 2022 at 09:00 AM
Washington Commanders Public Relations

Washington Commanders Public Relations

"Washington-Titans Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Commanders' 21-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Commanders Public Relations.

GENERAL:

  • The Washington Commanders, fell to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17 at FedExField on Sunday.
  • Washington forced a three and out on the Titans first possession, becoming the first team to force a three and out against the club on their first possession this season.
  • Washington held Tennessee to 4-14, (28.6 percent) on third down.
  • Washington had 5.0 sacks, the most in a single game since Nov. 8, 2020 vs. New York Giants.
  • Washington rookie tight end Cole Turner and running back Brian Robinson Jr. made their NFL debuts.

OFFENSE

  • Quarterback Carson Wentz completed 25-of-38 passes for a season-high 359 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He added five rushes for 15 yards.
  • Wentz's second touchdown was the 150th of his career. He is one of 12 active quarterbacks to throw for at least 150 touchdowns.
  • It was the third 300-yard passing game Wentz has had this season, tied for the most by a Washington quarterback through five games. Wentz's 10 touchdown passes through five games are tied for the second most through five games in franchise history.
  • The 75-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to wide receiver Dyami Brown is the second-longest pass of Wentz's career. The longest pass of his career came on Oct. 11, 2021 as a member of the Indianapolis Colts when he threw a 76-yard touchdown to RB Jonathan Taylor.
  • Brown caught two passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. It was the first 100-yard receiving game of his career.
  • Brown's 75-yard score was the longest first-career touchdown reception by a receiver for Washington since Olanda Truitt in 1994. It is the longest first-career touchdown reception by a player for Washington since RB Matt Jones in 2015.
  • Wide Receiver Terry McLaurin had five receptions for 76 yards. McLaurin surpassed 3,300 receiving yards in his career and averaged 15.2 yards per catch.

DEFENSE AND SPECIAL TEAMS

  • Defensive End Montez Sweat had 2.0 sacks, three tackles for loss and four quarterback hits. It was his third-career multi-sack game and first since Oct. 25, 2020 vs. Dallas. It is the second time he has recorded 2.0 sacks in the first half of a game since Dec. 29, 2019, also against Dallas.
  • Defensive Tackle Daron Payne had 0.5 sacks and a quarterback hit.
  • Defensive Tackle Jonathan Allen had 0.5 sacks and two quarterback hits.
  • Defensive Ends James Smith-Williams and Efe Obada each had 1.0 sacks.
  • Kicker Joey Slye hit his 14th-career 50-plus yard field goal. It was his longest since Jan. 2, 2022, vs. PHI when he hit a 55-yarder.
  • Punter Tress Way punted six times for 247 yards with an average of 41.2 and two pinned inside the 20.

SNAP COUNTS

OFFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Andrew Norwell63100%
Charles Leno63100%
Cornelius Lucas63100%
Saahdiq Charles63100%
Nick Martin63100%
Carson Wentz63100%
Terry McLaurin6298%
Curtis Samuel5790%
Cam Sims3759%
John Bates3759%
Cole Turner3251%
J.D. McKissic2641%
Dyami Brown2032%
Antonio Gibson2032%
Brian Robinson1829%
Armani Rogers58%
Dax Milne12%

DEFENSE

Table inside Article
PlayerSnapsPercentage
Kendall Fuller64100%
Cole Holcomb64100%
Bobby McCain64100%
Daron Payne5891%
Benjamin St-Juste5789%
Jonathan Allen5383%
Montez Sweat4266%
James Smith-Williams3758%
Jamin Davis3555%
Rachad Wildgoose3352%
Darrick Forrest3250%
Casey Toohill2641%
John Ridgeway2336%
Efe Obada2133%
William Jackson III1523%
Jon Bostic1016%
Daniel Wise46%
Shaka Toney35%
Jeremy Reaves23%
Khaleke Hudson12%

