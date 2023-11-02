News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Commanders trade DE Chase Young

Nov 01, 2023 at 08:00 PM
Screen Shot 2023-11-01 at 7.55.51 PM

The Washington Commanders announced that they have traded defensive end Chase Young to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Commanders will receive a compensatory third-round pick in exchange for Young.

Young was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and has played in 34 games with 32 starts. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year for recording 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three recoveries for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the four seasons that Young has played for the franchise, he recorded 14 sacks to got with 90 stops and 26 quarterback hits.

