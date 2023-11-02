Commanders trade DE Chase Young

Young was drafted by the Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft and has played in 34 games with 32 starts. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year for recording 44 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, four pass breakups, four forced fumbles and three recoveries for 57 yards and a touchdown. In the four seasons that Young has played for the franchise, he recorded 14 sacks to got with 90 stops and 26 quarterback hits.