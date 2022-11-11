Commanders trust steadily improving St-Juste with toughest assignments

St-Juste's growth didn't just start this past weekend against the Vikings, either. This season, the Commanders have used the former third-rounder in a variety of roles and the 25-year-old has responded each time. St-Juste started the year as a slot cornerback -- despite having never played inside corner before this season. Then in Week 5, when William Jackson III was benched, the coaching staff moved St-Juste back outside full time -- a move that seemed to benefit the corner as he returned to his natural position.

Teammate Kendall Fuller said he thinks St-Juste's brief time in the slot will only help him in the long run. One of the harder things to do in the NFL, he said, is to be able to switch between outside and inside because they're "two different games." Fuller did it earlier in his career, though now mostly plays on the outside.

"You have a better understanding of where everyone is going to be," Fuller said. "As a nickel, you work with your safeties a lot. It's a different aspect, a different angle than from working with your safety as a corner.

"Just having a feel of where everybody is supposed to be, where your help is allows you to play faster and go out and make plays."