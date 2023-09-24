Commanders vs. Bills | How to watch, listen and live stream

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Sep 24, 2023 at 08:34 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

The Washington Commanders will take on the Buffalo Bills in front of a sold out crowd at FedExField with a 1 p.m. ET kickoff. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.

QUICK FACTS

  • The Commanders have started 2-0 for the first time since the 2011 season. With a win, the Commanders would start 3-0 for the first time since 2005.
  • Washington last played Buffalo at home in Week 15 of the 2015 season, and they have a 3-3 record at home all-time against the Bills.
  • The last time Washington played the Bills at home, they claimed a 35-25 victory with four touchdowns from Kirk Cousins.
  • Washington is looking to snap a two-game losing streak against the Bills.
  • With a win, the Commanders would have a three-game home winning streak dating back to the 2022 season, their longest winning since winning three home games in a row being Sept. 23-Oct. 21, 2018.
  • Buffalo leads the all-time series, 10-5.

WHERE TO WATCH THE COMMANDERS ON TV

  • The Commanders broadcast for Week 3 will air locally on CBS and will include Andrew Carlton as the play-by-play announcer, Tiki Barber and Matt Ryan as analysts and AJ Ross as the sideline reporter.

HOW TO LISTEN TO THE COMMANDERS ON THE RADIO

  • The Washington Commanders Radio broadcast is packed with pro commentary! Join host Julie Donaldson, Washington Ring of Honor member London Fletcher and play-by-play announcer Bram Weinstein as they anchor the team's gameday radio broadcasts.
  • Coverage starts two hours before kickoff with the Official Washington Commanders Pregame Show, which can be found on the Commanders app.
  • Catch the breakdown of the game as we take your calls immediately following the game.
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
  • The Commanders' Spanish radio broadcast featuring Moisés Linares and Juan Romero can also be found on the iHeartRadio app.

WHERE TO STREAM THE COMMANDERS GAME

  • Fans subscribed to NFL+ will be able to stream the game online. In addition to live game audio from every game this season, fan also have access to NFL RedZone, full and condensed game replays and Coaches Film.

