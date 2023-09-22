Three keys to the Commanders taking down the Bills

The Washington Commanders are coming back home to a sold-out crowd for their Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Here are three keys to the game, presented by KIA.

1. Limit Josh Allen's opportunities to escape the pocket.

It sounds obvious, and of course it's easier said than done, but the fact remains that the best way to prevent the Bills' offense from having a prolific day is to give Allen as few opportunities as possible to make unscripted plays.

Although Allen, who has nine carries for 43 yards, is certainly capable of hurting defenses with his legs, he is at his most potent when he's scrambling around behind the line of scrimmage to find receivers downfield for explosive plays. The Commanders have firsthand experience in how much of a problem that can be, as Allen threw for 358 yards and four touchdowns during their last matchup in 2021.

Allen didn't do much damage on the ground against the Raiders -- seven yards on three carries -- but the Bills did utilize a heavy amount of play-action to get Allen on the run. Through two games, Allen ranks fourth in the league with a completion rate of 75% on play-action passes.

Therefore, the key for Washington's defensive front will be to have controlled aggression when rushing Allen and have exceptional rush discipline to keep Allen in the pocket. Washington had that for the most part against Russell Wilson in Week 2, and it managed to rack up seven sacks.

Granted, Allen is still a strong passer under pressure, completing 64.3% of his passes in such situations. But if the Commanders can rush as a unit, they give themselves a better chance at creating problems for Allen.