Practice notes | Pass-rush discipline will be key for Commanders against Josh Allen

The Commanders will need plenty of that against Allen, who had a bounce-back game against the Raiders. Rather than put Allen in perilous situations, which is what happened in the Bills' loss to the Jets, Buffalo utilized more play action to get Allen on the move. It was a sound strategy that led to Allen throwing for 274 yards and three touchdowns.

The key, Del Rio said, is for the Commanders to "be on the hunt."

"You have to rush, and you have to go, but you have to have that awareness of the pack so you keep him trapped," Del Rio said. "So that's the challenge. When a guy's a big, gifted athlete like Josh is, that makes it just a bigger challenge."

For players like Payne, who experienced firsthand the kind of damage Allen's mobility can do to a defense, they know it will be priority to contain him.

"He's just a playmaker, man," Payne said. "You gotta be aware of him as a runner, more so than anything. So, you just gotta keep him in the pocket and having some awareness when we rush him."

Allen is not the only mobile quarterback Washington will face for the rest of the season. Del Rio said the team is going to be tested by an "onslaught" of signal-callers who can use their legs.

Keeping Allen bottled up will go a long way in showing what the Commanders can do against quarterbacks like that.