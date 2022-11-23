Commanders vs. Falcons preview | Taking on the ATL

The Washington Commanders will return to FedExField to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 27
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Adam Amin (play-by-play)
- Mark Schlereth (analyst)
- Kristina Pink (sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders will play their first of four straight against NFC opponents on Sunday.
- Washington will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 12 at FedExField. It is the second straight season that they will play the Falcons after defeating the team in Atlanta in Week 4 last season.
- Washington is 15-10-1 all-time against the Falcons and is 9-4 against the team at home.
- Washington head coach Ron Rivera enters this week with 99 career wins (regular and postseason). He is one win away from 100 total wins and would become the seventh active head coach to achieve that milestone. He would become the 47th coach all-time to reach 100 total wins.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)
Atlanta:
- Head coach Arthur Smith (2nd in Atlanta)
- Offensive coordinator Dave Ragone (2nd)
- Defensive coordinator Dean Pees (2nd)
- Special teams coordinator Marquice Williams (2nd)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (1,489)
- Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (444)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (792)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (69)
- Sacks -- DTs Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen (6.5)
- Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (3)
Atlanta:
- Passing Yards -- QB Marcus Mariota (1,878)
- Passing TDs -- QB Marcus Mariota (13)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Tyler Allgeier (498)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Cordarrelle Patterson (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Drake London (409)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Drake London (4)
- Tackles -- S Rashaan Evans (106)
- Sacks -- DE Grady Jarrett (5.5)
- Interceptions -- S Richie Grant and Jaylinn Hawkins (2)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 23rd (325.9 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 23rd (19.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 21st (209.8 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 27th (32)
- Rushing offense -- 16th (116.1 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 26th (36.4%)
- Total defense -- 11th (311.8 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 12th (20.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 12th (208.7 YPG)
- Sacks -- 11th (29)
- Rushing defense -- 6th (103.1 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 3rd (32.9%)
- Time of possession -- 1st (32:43)
- Turnover differential -- T-16th (0)
Atlanta:
- Total offense --26th (313.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 12th (23.5 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 31st (154.5 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-18th (26)
- Rushing offense -- 3rd (159.4 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 12th (41.7%)
- Total defense -- 30th (389.4 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 27th (24.9 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 29th (266.3 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-27th (17)
- Rushing defense -- 21st (123.1 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 30th (47.7%)
- Time of possession -- 25th (29:02)
- Turnover differential -- T-21st (-1)