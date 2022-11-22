From the booth | Getting way too far ahead of ourselves

For the first time since 2016, all four NFC East teams are above .500 past Week 10 of the NFL season. With three wild card slots and an upside down year from expected contenders like the Rams and Packers, it's possible (although not probable) that all of them could qualify for the postseason. There were three times in the 1990's (when the divisions consisted of 5 teams), when four division teams qualified for the postseason. It's never happened in the NFC East.

It might be the buzz of holding an NFL team to five yards in an entire half, a 5-1 run and a sense that Taylor Heinicke is on a magic carpet ride of unprecedented proportions, but there is a possibility of an all-time January stuffed with the Washington Commanders' biggest rivals.

Philadelphia's escape in Indianapolis keeps them in pole position for the NFC East. Since they already have a win over Minnesota (the only probable division leader or contender) that could reasonably be expected to leapfrog them in the standings, the No. 1 and lone bye is theirs for the taking. If they don't end up with the top seed, the most likely candidate at this point to pass them is Dallas. Either way, the Cowboys and Eagles have the look, feel and record of playoff bound teams.