Being named starter a full circle moment for Heinicke

Trusting the Commanders' playmakers has worked out for Heinicke over the last five weeks. The Commanders have averaged the seventh-most rushing yards over the last three games (147.3), and McLaurin has the third most receiving yards (792) in the NFC.

Both of those components, along with a stout performance from the defense, which has allowed the sixth-fewest yards per game this season, are part of a winning formula for Washington.

"This is the team you want to be on, be a quarterback for sure," Heinicke said. "With all the weapons we've got, offensive line playing the way they are right now, and the defense we have. And then you've got, heck, if you go three-and-out, you've got Tress Way bombing on the other side of the field."

Heinicke has helped Washington go from being at the bottom of the conference to knocking at the door of the playoff discussion. It is similar to last season, when Washington went from 2-6 to 6-6 with a chance to make a playoff push in the last five games.

Washington has an opportunity to improve to 7-5 against the Falcons, and who knows what will happen for the rest of the way. Either way, expect it to be another wild ride with Heinicke at the helm.