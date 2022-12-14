Commanders vs. Giants preview | A primetime rematch

News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Dec 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM
The Washington Commanders will come back to FedExField for a rematch against the New York Giants with major playoff implications. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

GAME INFORMATION

Date: Dec. 18

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)

WATCH: NBC

  • Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
  • Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
  • Melissa Stark (sideline)

RADIO:

  • Julie Donaldson (Host)
  • Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
  • London Fletcher (analyst)
  • Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.

QUICK HITS

  • The Commanders will face the Giants in their second-straight game coming out of the bye. It is the first time Washington has played consecutive games against the same opponents since playing two straight games against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1966.
  • The first victory in Washington franchise history was secured in a home contest against the New York Giants when the then-Boston Braves defeated the Giants, 14-6, at Braves Field on Oct. 9, 1932.
  • The Commanders are 19-18-1 all-time on Sunday Night Football. It is the first time they have hosted Sunday Night Football since Week 3 of the 2017 season vs. Oakland.
  • Washington is 5-2 in seven primetime games under Ron Rivera. Their .714 winning percentage is the highest in the NFC during that span.

COACHING STAFF

Washington:

  • Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
  • Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
  • Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
  • Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)

New York:

  • Head coach Brian Daboll (1st in New York)
  • Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka (1st)
  • Defensive coordinator Don Martindale (1st)
  • Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey (5th)

INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS

Washington:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (1,489)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (10)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Brian Robinson (563)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (3)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (945)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (5)
  • Tackles -- LB Jamin Davis (78)
  • Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (8.5)
  • Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (3)

New York:

  • Passing Yards -- QB Daniel Jones (2,534)
  • Passing TDs -- QB Daniel Jones (12)
  • Rushing Yards -- RB Saquon Barkley (1,083)
  • Rushing TDs -- RB Saquon Barkley (8)
  • Receiving Yards -- WR Darius Slayton (608)
  • Receiving TDs -- WR Richie James (3)
  • Tackles -- S Julian Love (107)
  • Sacks -- DE Dexter Lawrence (6)
  • Interceptions -- S Julian Love (2)

TEAM STATS

Washington:

  • Total offense -- 21st (331.5 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 25th (19.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 23rd (207.1 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-25th (37)
  • Rushing offense -- 14th (124.5 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 27th (35.6%)
  • Total defense -- 4th (310.5 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 10th (19.7 PPG)
  • Passing defense -- 8th (200.1 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-10th (34)
  • Rushing defense -- 9th (110.4 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 3rd (33.1%)
  • Time of possession -- 1st (33:03)
  • Turnover differential -- T-15th (0)

New York:

  • Total offense --23rd (328.1 YPG)
  • Scoring offense -- 20th (20.5 PPG)
  • Passing offense -- 28th (180.5 YPG)
  • Sacks allowed -- T-29th (44)
  • Rushing offense -- 6th (147.6 YPG)
  • Third-down offense -- 20th (38.2%)
  • Total defense -- 26th (365.8 YPG)
  • Scoring defense -- 20th (23.1 PPG)
  • Passing defense --17th (216.1 YPG)
  • Sacks -- T-18th (29)
  • Rushing defense -- 29th (149.7 YPG)
  • Third-down defense -- 7th (36.5%)
  • Time of possession -- 11th (30:16)
  • Turnover differential -- T-10th (+3)

