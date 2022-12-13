News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Week 15 power rankings | Commanders close to cracking top 10 

Dec 13, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

After starting the season with a 1-4 record, the Washington Commanders have won six of the last eight games and have playoff aspirations in December. Here is how the national pundits are viewing the team in their most recent power rankings.

CBS Sports
Rank: 10
Previous week: 11

Pete Prisco: "They come off their bye with a home game against a Giants team they tied two weeks ago. Win that one, and they will have a great shot to be a playoff team."

New York Post
Rank: 10
Previous week: 12

Ryan Dunleavy: ​"What a meteoric rise. The Commanders were dead last in these rankings after a 1-4 start. But Taylor Heinicke is 5-1-1 since taking over as the starting quarterback and better utilizing the receiver trio of Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and Jahan Dotson."

Sporting News
Rank: 11
Previous week: 11

Vinnie Iyer: "The Commanders liked their bye week with the Seahawks and Giants losing to push them to the No. 6 seed and second wild-card position behind the Cowboys. Now they need to play like they want to keep it with Taylor Heinicke."

FOX Sports
Rank: 11
Previous week: 11

David Helman: "The Commanders went into their bye after a tie against the Giants, and now they head out with … the Giants. With Detroit surging and Seattle still hanging around, this is a game they can't afford to give away."

FanSided
Rank: 11
Previous week: 12

Matt Verderame: "Washington is off its bye and has the aforementioned enormous tilt with Big Blue. The winner is in good shape. The loser is in anything but."

ProFootballTalk
Rank: 12
Previous week: 12

Mike Florio: "They're built to make it to the playoffs, and to make some noise when they get there.."

Bleacher Report
Rank: 12
Previous week: 14

Analysis: "The Washington Commanders have exceeded expectations this season. At 7-5-1, they are in the thick of the wild-card chase in the NFC. After starting the season 1-4, they have lost just once in their late eight games."

ESPN
Rank: 13
Previous week: 13

John Keim: "It's not surprising that defense is Washington's best unit; it ranks among the top 10 in multiple key categories, including third downs (third), yards per game (fourth) and scoring (eighth). Defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne have combined for 36 tackles for loss and 16 sacks."

The Ringer
Rank: 14
Previous week: 15

Austin Gayle: "The Commanders' chances of making the postseason could clear 90 percent, according to FiveThirtyEight, if they just handle business as a 3.5-point home favorite over the Giants in Week 15. If it feels like you just saw this game, you're right: Washington and the Giants tied two weeks ago, and the Commanders were off last week, giving Ron Rivera's team an edge in preparation and rest for this rematch."

NFL.com
Rank: 14
Previous week: 13

Dan Hanzus: "It's all in front of the Commanders now. The Giants were pasted by the NFC-leading Eagles in Week 14, putting Washington in position to leave New York in its dust in the wild-card standings with a win on Sunday night at FedExField."

PHOTOS | Top Photos from Week 13

The Washington Commanders battled back from a 20-13 deficit in the fourth quarter but finished overtime in a tie against the New York Giants. Here are the top phots from the Week 13 NFC East battle.

USA Today
Rank: 15
Previous week: 15

Nate Davis: "After dominating their bye week -- i.e., moving up to sixth place in the NFC -- they very much look like a team that could reach 10 victories. And Sunday could mark the 2022 debut for DE Chase Young."

Yahoo Sports
Rank: 15
Previous week: 15

Frank Schwab: "The Commanders play the Giants on Sunday night and it's practically a playoff game. The winner will have a huge edge to get an NFC wild-card spot. The Commanders have to feel good about their chances to win that home game, especially off a bye."

Sports Illustrated
Rank: 17
Previous week: 17

Conor Orr: "In contrast to the Patriots facing a sudden plummet, the Commanders may have to prepare for a vault up the rankings. God bless them, they're turning the NFC playoff picture into absolute chaos, and now have an almost 70% chance of reaching the playoffs, according to FiveThirtyEight. A phenomenal scheduling quirk allows them to get the Giants again coming off a bye (while the latter has to go through Philadelphia), increasing the odds that Washington could legitimately contend for the No. 6 or No. 7 seed in the NFC."

news

Wake Up Washington | Giants' Week 14 loss to Eagles offers key takeaways for Commanders

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

news

Players & positions to monitor during Week 15

The stage is set for an epic showdown between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants this weekend. Here are some positions and players to monitor throughout the Commanders' week of practice.

news

Commanders activate Carson Wentz, place Tyler Larsen on IR

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Monday.

news

Wake Up Washington | Taking a look at Washington's wide receiver trio

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022.

news

NFC playoff picture | Commanders hoping to climb back into playoff picture

After trudging out to a 1-4 start, the Commanders have turned around their season by winning six of the last eight games and now have a strong shot of making the playoffs with four games left.

news

Week 14 power rankings | Commanders still in the hunt

After starting the season with a 1-4 record, the Washington Commanders have won six of the last eight games and have playoff aspirations in December. Here is how the national pundits are viewing the team in their most recent power rankings.

news

Top 5 defensive plays from 2022 so far

While the Washington Commanders as a whole have experienced a turnaround from the start of the 2022 season, the defense has certainly been the star of that transformation. Let's look back at some of the plays that led to Washington having one of the best defenses in the league.

news

Wake Up Washington | Looking at which Commanders have stood out this season

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

news

Brian Robinson's best plays from the 2022 season so far

At this point, fans have come to expect explosive or game-changing plays from Robinson. So, here are five of the best moments from Robinson's season so far.

news

The case for Tress Way to make his second Pro Bowl

Of all the things coaches want their punters to be, consistent is one of the most important. And Way, who is in his ninth season with the Commanders, has not just been consistent; he has been one of the best punters in the league.

news

Wake Up Washington | Evaluating the defense during the bye week

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Commanders on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

