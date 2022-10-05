Commanders vs. Titans preview | An AFC South showdown

The Washington Commanders will be back at FedExField to take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 5. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Oct. 9
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Andrew Catalon (Play-by-play)
- James Lofton (analyst)
- Amanda Renner (sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders will host the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 at FedExField. Washington is 6-7 all-time against the Oilers/Titans and will host the club for the first time since 2014.
- Washington last played the Titans in Tennessee in Week 16 of the 2018 season. Washington is 4-3 against the Oilers/Titans at home all-time.
- Washington is 2-1 in their last three matchups against the AFC South. This is the team's second AFC South matchup of the season.
- Defensive tackle Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne will face off against former college teammate and current Tennessee running back Derrick Henry.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)
Tennessee:
- Head coach Mike Vrabel (5th in Tennessee)
- Offensive coordinator Todd Downing (4th)
- Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen (5th)
- Special teams coordinator Craig Aukerman (6th)
Check out the top photos of the Washington Commanders taking on the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 4 matchup. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (1,031)
- Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (8)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (173)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (250)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (32)
- Sacks -- LB Jamin Davis (3)
- Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest (1)
Tennessee:
- Passing Yards -- QB Ryan Tannehill (784)
- Passing TDs -- QB Ryan Tannehill (5)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Derrick Henry (306)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Derrick Henry (3)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Robert Woods (167)
- Receiving TDs -- RB Dontrell Hilliard (2)
- Tackles -- CB Roger McCreary (30)
- Sacks -- LB Rashad Weaver (4)
- Interceptions -- S Kevin Byard (1)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 23rd (330.8 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 25th (18.3 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 17th (230.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 32nd (17)
- Rushing offense -- 21st (100.5 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 6th (43.9%)
- Total defense -- 23rd (371.8 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 29th (26.8 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 24th (259.8 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-15th (9)
- Rushing defense -- 16th (112 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 4th (30.9%)
- Time of possession -- 4th (32:45)
- Turnover differential -- T-30th (-6)
Tennessee:
- Total offense --29th (287.5 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 21st (18.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 27th (185.3 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-8th (7)
- Rushing offense -- 20th (102.3 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- 18th (37.8%)
- Total defense -- 26th (392.3 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 25th (25.3 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 28th (274 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-12th (10)
- Rushing defense -- 19th (118.3 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 5th (31.3%)
- Time of possession -- 23rd (28:42)
- Turnover differential -- T-16th (0)