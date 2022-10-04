Commanders strive for sustainability after struggles with penalties

Washington's penalties were the biggest contributors to its struggles to stay on the field. The Commanders had 11 flags called against them, which was tied with the Seattle Seahawks for the most in Week 4. Prior to the matchup, the Commanders had the third lowest average penalties per game (4.0). After allowing almost as many penalties in one game as they did in the previous three combined, they are now 13th (5.8).

The effects were obvious. Carson Wentz’s intentional grounding call -- the first of two -- in the second quarter hamstrung a drive that started at the Commanders' 25-yard line and moved down to the Cowboys' 44. After the penalty, Washington was backed up at its own 44-yard line and punted three plays later.

"You can't get away with shooting yourself in the foot like that, and it definitely cost us," Wentz said.

Adding to that frustration was that the penalties undercut how well the Commanders were moving the ball on the ground. Led by Gibson, the offense put up 142 rushing yards, and it often put Washington in favorable situations. With the score 15-7 in Dallas' favor, Jonathan Williams broke loose for a 23-yard run that set up the offense at the Cowboys' 19-yard line.

But after a second intentional grounding from Wentz, followed by a false start, the Commanders faced a third-and-27, which left Washington settling for a field goal.