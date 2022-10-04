'I got another day to impact someone's life': Commanders High School Coach of the Week honoree James Ford is a role model, fighter 

For his efforts as a Culpeper County High School role model, the Washington Commanders Charitable Foundation has named Coach James Ford its High School Coach of the Week. As part of the Coach of the Week honor, the Commanders will host Ford at their Oct. 9 game at the Tennessee Titans and the Culpeper County High School football program will receive a $1,000 grant.

When Ford was delivered his diagnosis in 2019, he vowed to approach the disease with a fighter mentality as best as he could.

"I didn't want to let [cancer] take me away from the things that are important: family and football," Ford said. "I wanted to see my girls grow up. I really wasn't going to be defeated by this at all."

In that commitment to battling, Ford's support systems became crucial. When describing his journey with cancer, he is quick to credit the "great family unit at home and great family unit at school" that have helped assist, comfort and empower him in innumerable ways.

"My coaching staff, Coach Nobbs [Culpeper County HS activities director] and the administration here do really good job of picking me up," Ford said. "They know when I'm struggling. They do a great job of helping me figure out how to get through practice and keep my energy level where it needs be until I get home."

The everyday chemotherapy is draining. After mustering the energy for a practice or game, Ford said, a lot of times "it's just take a shower and go to sleep." He has to go into the hospital once per month to receive treatment and step back for a few days after to let his body recuperate. Even in those moments, when the biggest priority should be his own healing, Ford finds himself missing his home away from home at Culpeper County.

"I just love being around the people," Ford said. "They make it fun every day. On days that I get treatment, I kind of get sad because I'm like, 'Dang, I'm not going to be around the people I want to be around.'"