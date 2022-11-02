Commanders vs. Vikings preview | Taking on the North Star State

The Washington Commanders are coming back to FedExField to face the Minnesota Vikings. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.
GAME INFORMATION
Date: Nov. 6
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedExField (Landover, Maryland)
WATCH: FOX
- Chris Meyers (play-by-play)
- Mark Schlereth (analyst)
- Kristrina Pink (sideline)
RADIO:
- Julie Donaldson (Host)
- Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
- London Fletcher (analyst)
- Washington Commanders Radio on the Washington Commanders Broadcast network can be heard on BIG 100 (WBIG-FM), the flagship station for Washington Commanders Football. Download the free iHeartRadio app or ask your smart device to "play BIG 100 on iHeartRadio." Check out the Washington Commanders Radio Network affiliates, HERE.
QUICK HITS
- The Commanders will host Minnesota in Week 9. Washington is 10-12 against the Vikings since 1968 and 5-7 against the team at home since 1970.
- Washington last played the Vikings on Thursday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2019 season.
- Washington is 2-1 at home against the Vikings in their last three home games dating back to 2012. They last hosted the Vikings at home in Week 10 of the 2017 season.
- Washington is looking to win their fourth-straight game for the first time since Weeks 10-13 of last season.
- Washington has found their groove over the last two seasons in November, winning each of their last five games played in the month. They have the fourth-highest winning percentage (.714) during November since 2020. Their five-game winning streak in November is the longest since 1985.
COACHING STAFF
Washington:
- Head coach Ron Rivera (3rd season in Washington)
- Offensive coordinator Scott Turner (3rd)
- Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio (3rd)
- Special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor (4th)
Minnesota:
- Head coach Kevin O'Connell (1st in Minnesota)
- Offensive coordinator Wes Phillips (1st)
- Defensive coordinator Ed Donatell (1st)
- Special teams coordinator Matt Daniels (1st)
INDIVIDUAL STAT LEADERS
Washington:
- Passing Yards -- QB Carson Wentz (1,489)
- Passing TDs -- QB Carson Wentz (10)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Antonio Gibson (292)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Antonio Gibson (2)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Terry McLaurin (553)
- Receiving TDs -- WR Jahan Dotson (4)
- Tackles -- LB Cole Holcomb (69)
- Sacks -- DT Daron Payne (4.5)
- Interceptions -- S Darrick Forrest and DT Jonathan Allen (1)
Minnesota:
- Passing Yards -- QB Kirk Cousins (1,734)
- Passing TDs -- QB Kirk Cousins (11)
- Rushing Yards -- RB Dalvin Cook (561)
- Rushing TDs -- RB Dalvin Cook (5)
- Receiving Yards -- WR Justin Jefferson (752)
- Receiving TDs -- WRs Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn and TE Irv Smith Jr. (2)
- Tackles -- LB Jordan Hicks (62)
- Sacks -- LB Za'Darius Smith (8.5)
- Interceptions -- S Harrison Smith (3)
TEAM STATS
Washington:
- Total offense -- 22nd (331.0 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 27th (17.8 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 16th (226.6 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- T-29th (26)
- Rushing offense -- 24th (104.4 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T-25th (34.6%)
- Total defense -- 13th (334.4 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 15th (21.5 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 16th (214.0 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-11th (21)
- Rushing defense -- 18th (120.4 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 3rd (31.0%)
- Time of possession -- 4th (31:44)
- Turnover differential -- T-26th (-4)
Minnesota:
- Total offense --15th (345.7 YPG)
- Scoring offense -- 9th (24.7 PPG)
- Passing offense -- 11th (237.1 YPG)
- Sacks allowed -- 8th (14)
- Rushing offense -- 21st (108.6 YPG)
- Third-down offense -- T-17th (39.8%)
- Total defense -- 28th (383.1 YPG)
- Scoring defense -- 14th (20.6 PPG)
- Passing defense -- 29th (275.6 YPG)
- Sacks -- T-11th (21)
- Rushing defense -- 8th (107.6 YPG)
- Third-down defense -- 9th (34.9%)
- Time of possession -- 25th (29:08)
- Turnover differential -- T-2nd (+6)