Commanders will retire Darrell Green's No. 28 jersey during 2024 season

Apr 25, 2024 at 09:28 AM
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

Darrell Green is known among the Washington Commanders' fan base as one of the greatest players in franchise history. He dedicated two decades to the team, helping it win two Super Bowls and build it into a powerhouse of the 1980s and 90s.

No Washington player will ever wear his No. 28 jersey number again.

Green, a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro, member of the Commanders Ring of Fame and 1996 Walter Payton Man of the Year, will have his jersey retired during the 2024 season. He joins Sonny Jurgensen (No. 9), Bobby Mitchell (No. 49), Sammy Baugh (No. 33) and Sean Taylor (No. 21) as the only Washington players to receive the honor.

"I'm humbly grateful," Green said. "I feel like crying just thinking about it right now. This means a lot to me."

Green, who played 20 seasons for the Burgundy & Gold, was surprised with the news by the team with his family at the OrthoVirginia Training Center at Commanders Park. Green thought he was coming to the facility to read a script for a team-produced video promoting the NFL Draft. Once he got to the end of the script, though, he realized he was being honored for all he had done for the franchise.

Green's family, all wearing No. 28 jerseys, piled into the room, and his eyes began to well up with tears. Managing Partner Josh Harris and Limited Partner Earvin "Magic" Johnson called in to congratulate Green, and Limited Partner Mitch Rales was also in attendance sporting a No. 28 jersey.

"I would've never dreamed this," Green said. "I was so shocked. It's almost like it breathed life into me. I have never been so surprised, shocked. My head is still spinning, but I am a million percent humbled."

PHOTOS | Darrell Green through the years

Check out the top photos of cornerback Darrell Green in honor of the cornerback getting his jersey number retired by the franchise.

Green was a first-round pick by Washington in 1983 and immediately established himself as a key piece of the team's defense, returning a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown during the preseason of his rookie year, Over the course of his two-decade-long career, Green appeared in 295 games with 258 starts.

Green was a lynchpin for the team's success, helping the franchise become one of the NFL's best and most recognizable in his era. He helped Washington post 12 winning records with eight playoff appearances. Green helped the team reach three Super Bowls with two victories against the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills.

Green said the feeling of having his family around him to receive the news of his jersey retirement is among those accomplishments.

"I got grandkids and sons-in-law and daughters-in-law who were not here on the ride. This would be the equivalent to them being at one of the championship games or the Super Bowl. This, to me, was as close as we would ever get to what that was, if we could give them a picture of it. I'm grateful for that."

All the while, Green established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history. On top of the team records he broke -- most career interceptions (54), most game starts (258) and games played (295), most consecutive seasons (20), longest fumble returned for a touchdown (78 yards) and most interceptions returned for touchdown (6) -- Green also holds records for the most consecutive seasons with an interception (19) and tied Jerry Rice for the most seasons with at least one touch (20). He was a four-time winner of the NFL's Fastest Man Competition -- a perfect record -- and the only player to win multiple times.

Green was also the oldest player with at least a 35-yard gain; an interception and a pick-six in overtime; an interception return of at least 80 yards; and a non-offensive touchdown. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Green never played for another team, nor did he want to.

"God had early on put it within my heart not to go somewhere else. And I had a chance to do that. It's not just luck or an idea. It's more of a sense of the purpose of God in my life and who I would be. I made a commitment to that. I don't really take any credit or beat my chest for that."

Off the field, Green dedicated himself to giving back to the DMV. He founded the Darrell Green Youth Foundation, a faith-based organization with a mission to "help children develop into leaders who positively influence their families and communities." The foundation runs after-school and summer programs for children aged 5-11 to teach them reading, writing, math and English.

With the surprise news, Green was reminded of just how much he means, not just to his family, but to the team and community.

"You talk about a win, I ain't done nothing but win in my life."

Check out our special DG-dedicated webpage and click here to stay up to date with all info about his jersey retirement this season!

