Commanders will retire Darrell Green's No. 28 jersey during 2024 season

All the while, Green established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history. On top of the team records he broke -- most career interceptions (54), most game starts (258) and games played (295), most consecutive seasons (20), longest fumble returned for a touchdown (78 yards) and most interceptions returned for touchdown (6) -- Green also holds records for the most consecutive seasons with an interception (19) and tied Jerry Rice for the most seasons with at least one touch (20). He was a four-time winner of the NFL's Fastest Man Competition -- a perfect record -- and the only player to win multiple times.

Green was also the oldest player with at least a 35-yard gain; an interception and a pick-six in overtime; an interception return of at least 80 yards; and a non-offensive touchdown. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

Green never played for another team, nor did he want to.

"God had early on put it within my heart not to go somewhere else. And I had a chance to do that. It's not just luck or an idea. It's more of a sense of the purpose of God in my life and who I would be. I made a commitment to that. I don't really take any credit or beat my chest for that."

Off the field, Green dedicated himself to giving back to the DMV. He founded the Darrell Green Youth Foundation, a faith-based organization with a mission to "help children develop into leaders who positively influence their families and communities." The foundation runs after-school and summer programs for children aged 5-11 to teach them reading, writing, math and English.

With the surprise news, Green was reminded of just how much he means, not just to his family, but to the team and community.

"You talk about a win, I ain't done nothing but win in my life."