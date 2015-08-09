D.C. Divas Beat Dallas Elite For National Championship Victory

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--Fans Of #SkinsCamp: Day 8 --Fans Of #SkinsCamp: Day 7
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You may not know too much about the D.C. Divas, Washington's premiere full-contact women's tackle football team, but you might now.
Saturday night, the Divas beat the Dallas Elite, 30-26, to win the WFA championship, cap off an undefeated season and further sharpen the rivalry of two cities with a lot of football history.
Here's looking at you, Redskins and Cowboys.
According to their website, the championship was "the culmination of three major events held at Southwest College on Aug. 8, featuring the best in women's football!"
The Divas were ranked No. 1 throughout most of the year, the first time they earned that ranking since 2011.
Congrats, Divas!
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