'Days like today are really powerful': Commanders honor military community at Salute to Service game 

Camaraderie was also fostered and on display at the USO Tent, the Commanders' designated military space every gameday, where hundreds of service members were able to relax, eat and hang out. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Mayra Moreno was pleasantly surprised to run into now-vets that she had served with over a decade ago when she was a marine. Meanwhile, Lt. Junior Grade Laura Irish of the U.S. Coast Guard was struck by the wide array of military representation all around her.

"It's cool to get to be a part of this and be here with so many other people who at least have a couple things in common with you," Irish said. "I've recognized a lot of badges but there's so many more I don't. It's kind of fun. There's such a large range of who in the service is here in terms of branches, ranks, job, all of it."

The groups of men and women in uniform moving throughout the stadium was a sight to behold on gameday. Just as much as he appreciated the chance to connect with fellow service members, Sgt. Josue Patricio loved mingling with the civilian public in such a fun and energetic environment.