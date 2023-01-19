News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Defensive tackle Daron Payne named to the 2023 Pro Bowl

Jan 19, 2023
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne has been named to the 2023 NFC Pro Bowl. Payne is replacing Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald who is unable to participate due to injury.

Payne joins defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, punter Tress Way, special teamer Jeremy Reaves and wide receiver Terry McLaurin as the Washington players selected this season. Allen, Way and Reaves were named Pro Bowl starters for the NFC.

Including two selections last season, Washington has now produced at least two Pro Bowl players in seven consecutive seasons for the first time since the 1985-91 campaigns. This marks the second consecutive season that Washington has multiple Pro Bowl starters on their roster. It is the first time since 2009-10 that Washington has had multiple starters in the Pro Bowl in consecutive seasons.

Washington is sending their most total players to the Pro Bowl since 2016. With Allen and Way being named NFC starters and Jeremy Reaves being named primary special teams player, it marks the most starters selected to the Pro Bowl in franchise history since the team sent three starters in 2002.

Payne joins Washington DT Jonathan Allen and New York Giants DT Dexter Lawrence as the defensive tackles representing the NFC. This is Payne's first Pro Bowl selection. It marks the first time in franchise history that Washington has multiple defensive tackles named Pro Bowlers in the same season.

Payne finished the 2022 season with 64 tackles (33 solo), including 18 for loss and recorded a career-high 11.5 sacks for 81.5 sack yards. He also notched five passes defensed and 20 quarterback hits. Payne finished the season No. 3 in the NFL and No. 1 in the NFC in sacks by an interior defensive lineman. He also led the entire NFL in tackles for loss by an interior defensive lineman. He also tied DT David Butz for the franchise record for sacks in a single season by a Washington player.

