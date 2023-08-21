Emmanuel Forbes | 'I'm loving the way we fly around every day in practice '

Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes addressed the media after Washington's preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Here is a full transcript of his press conference.

On his general comfort level on the defense:

"I'm loving the defense. I'm loving the way we fly around every day in practice and we just continue to get better."

On how big this win was for this team:

"You know, nobody likes to lose, no matter if it's a preseason game, a regular season game or even practice. You don't like to lose. So, it means a lot to just go out there and see us come back and compete and fight and watch everyone not give up."

On if he sees the pieces of the defense coming together:

"We're around each other every day, we know each other really well, and we love playing with each other, honestly."

On what he likes most about this win today: