Excitement around the Commanders Team Store is about more than just merchandise 

A handful of that merchandise is exclusive to the team store, a fact that some fans found out with a bit of awe and glee.

"I was very surprised to find t-shirts from my favorite online shop 'Homage' and then mind blown to find a handful of 'Homage' designs truly exclusive to the team store. Stuff I'd never seen online," JP, a fan who bought two shirts, said. "I was truly geeked."

Under the initial layers of curiosity and excitement bubbled profound emotions for many fans perusing shelves and rows of hangers. For some, like Spotsylvania native Pam, picking out Commanders clothes was a step in a journey of accepting change and of reminding herself what the love of the Burgundy & Gold is really about.

For others, like Kansas native Ashley and her two young kids, buying merchandise at the store was about honoring a wish and legacy of her late husband Tony, who passed in 2020 after the switch to the Washington Football Team name.

"This was one of his dreams to get them to a game. Since daddy passed, we made this happen," Ashley said. "All their old gear, their dad bought them for them before he passed…he wanted to make sure they had some old gear to move on with them."

Her daughter Brittany, 9, wearing the Washington cheerleader outfit her dad gave her, bought some new pom poms at the season opener. Her son Benjamin, 11, picked out an "inaugural Commanders game" shirt. The fandom and its meaning carries on.

Hours later, the crowd trickled out of the stadium following the first win of the Commanders era. Hundreds stopped by the team store before heading to the parking lot– picking up a piece of history, excited to lean into the momentum of the win.

The opening of the Team Store was a success. Sunday set a gameday franchise record for merchandise sales, beating the previous record which was set during the team's opener in 2012. In addition to the overall record-setting sales, compared to the Week One home opener in 2021, total transactions were up 25% and 50% more unique brands were feature inside the Team Store. For Sr. Director of Merchandise Experience Myles Levin, those numbers are equally important as the fan smiles he saw all around.

Just like the season for the group that takes the field, Week One for the Team Store is not a time to get complacent. Rather, it is the beginning from which to keep getting better.