Facing J.J. Watt Increases Focus On Technique

"He's a great player so any rep that anybody gets to go up against him you're going to get the best of the best," said three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams. "And that makes you better."

The offense had to keep tabs on Watt throughout the first joint training camp practice between the Texans and Redskins on Thursday in Richmond, Va., as at any given moment he can be in the backfield with the quarterback.

"You can't miss it," said third-year running back Chris Thompson. "He's who he is, and you know what you're going to get out of him. I think our guys did a good job, and, of course, J.J. did his thing too. It's some good work for the guys and for us as a whole offense."

With a young offensive line that currently has a rookie in Scherff and a second-year tackle in Morgan Moses on the right side, Thompson did see progress from both young players throughout the practice session.

"I think with Scherff being a rookie, Morgan coming off his injury, it's good for those guys to get some of this work in right now," Thompson said. "Obviously J.J. Watt is a man, so I think it's good for both of those guys to get this work against him."

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