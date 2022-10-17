First-of-its-kind panel, THINK PINK® game highlight Commanders' historic Breast Cancer Awareness Month kickoff 

The conversation was filled with expert insights and personal stories, and topics addressed included issues surrounding health equity, progress towards a breast cancer cure, harmful myths and more.

"I learned so much information from this panel…I love that someone like Mrs. Snyder, who is well known and is also a survivor, shared her story and encouraged women to advocate for their health," Ayesha Khan said. "I really enjoyed talking to people in the audience after…[they] were coming up to us to thank us for having this very important conversation."

That theme of community connection around this crucial cause continued into Sunday as the Commanders hosted their THINK PINK® game against the Tennessee Titans. The color pink popped everywhere around FedExField as employees, fans, coaches and players all paid tribute to the day's theme. Several chapters of Zeta Tau Alpha that has established a nationally-recognized reputation for its commitment to breast cancer awareness philanthropy and education, came together to distribute 30,000 pink ribbons as a gesture of service and solidarity.

"It meant the world to me to be able to be there for a cause so close to my heart with my closest friends," said Huy To, a senior ZTA at Old Dominion. "Being able to see the survivors smile and enjoy life gives hope to millions of women."

Among those who Huy and her ZTA sisters interacted with on Sunday were the 500 All-Star Survivors. Invited as guests of the team, the group sat throughout the lower bowl, and 30 of them were hosted at a pre-game tailgate and in a suite.