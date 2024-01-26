Five players to watch at the 2024 Senior Bowl

Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

None of the three quarterbacks considered to be the top prospects -- Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels -- will be at the Senior Bowl next week, but there will still be signal-callers worthy of some first-round consideration.

Washington's Michael Penix Jr. should be at or near the top of everyone's list. Penix, who spent four seasons at Indiana before transferring to Washington in 2022, certainly looks the part with his 6-foot-3, 213-pound frame. The stats over the last two seasons also pass the eye test; he led all FBS schools in 2023 with 4,903 yards, and he completed at least 65% of his passes in both years with the Huskies.

The biggest draw for Penix is his arm strength, and he used that to help Washington build the second-best passing offense in college football last year. He had 16 touchdowns on passes of at least 20 yards, tying for third in the category, and he had one of the lowest turnover worthy play rates among college quarterbacks (3.7%). He also had the most deep passes resulting in first downs by a wide margin. He led the NCAA with 51, and Maye was second with 39.

Penix still has to work through some of his throwing mechanics, which is part of the reason why he's ranked lower than Williams, May and Daniels. Like many quarterbacks with big arms, he tends to rely on that too much, which leads to him lacking in footwork. He also tends to struggle under pressure with his PFF grade of 64.4 in such situations ranking 46th among quarterbacks.