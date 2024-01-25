Commanders 2023 season review | Linebackers

-- A position full of uncertainty: Of the seven linebackers on the Commanders' roster, five are set to hit free agency in some fashion. What's more, three of them had at least five starts last season. While there have been some positive individual performances from players over the last four years, the position has generally struggled, particularly in pass coverage. Whoever the team hires as a head coach will likely see an opportunity to reset the position, and there are some intriguing options, both in the draft and free agency.

-- A pending decision on Jamin Davis: Clubs have until May 1 to exercise fifth-year options for players selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, and Davis presents an interesting quandary for the Commanders. Davis, who was taken 19th overall in 2021, has gradually improved since struggling as a rookie. Switching from middle to outside linebacker helped unlock some of his skill set, and he was able to use his speed to track down ball-carriers on the perimeter and add more depth to the team's pass-rush. However, the new regime will need to decide whether the recent strides are worth keeping Davis under contract for two more seasons. Either way, 2024 will be an important season for Davis as he attempts to prove that he can be one of the top starting linebackers in the league.