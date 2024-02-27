Five takeaways from Adam Peters' combine press conference

Washington Commanders general manager Adam Peters addressed the media at the 2023 scouting combine earlier today. Here are five takeaways from his press conference.

1. No decision at quarterback yet.

The Commanders have an important decision to make at the quarterback position. They could stick with Sam Howell, who started the 2023 season, sign a veteran or take one with the No. 2 overall pick.

Certainly, there have been conversations about the position -- Peters and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury have discussed the qualities that he values in quarterbacks -- but as of now, no decision has been made about who will be under center for 2024.

"We still have a lot of work to do," Peters said.

Peters admitted the obvious when he said that it's difficult to evaluate quarterbacks. While it's easier to see whether players like Nick Bosa are talented based solely on film, quarterbacks are more nuanced because they affect so many parts of the offense.

Peters joked that if he had the answer to finding the perfect prospect, he would probably be retired by now. The only thing he can do is learn through trial and error.

"You learn more and more every time you do it," Peters said. "You just try to get better and understand what you did the last time that was really good and what you did last time that was really bad."