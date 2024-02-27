Washington Commanders announce significant upgrades to stadium, bringing targeted investments to more than $75 million under new ownership

LANDOVER, Md., Feb. 27, 2024 – Today the Washington Commanders announced additional upgrades to FedExField, bringing targeted investments in improving the stadium and fan and player experience to a total of more than $75 million once completed since new ownership purchased the team in July. The upgrades will be noticeable from the moment fans enter the parking lots and include faster entry into the stadium, new premium seating options and suite experiences, improved food and beverage options, and sound system upgrades. The stadium also will be getting a structural refresh, including upgrades to elevators and escalators, water and mechanical systems, and other infrastructure improvements.
Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy new experiences throughout gameday, including a VIP field tunnel club where they can purchase access to cheer on the Commanders from feet away as the team takes the field, the 1932 Club - an entirely new premium suite space, upgraded furniture and carpeting in select premium areas, new terrace tables, and an upgraded USO lounge for our veterans and military members.
Throughout the stadium, the organization is improving food and beverage service, including new market concepts and drink lanes that will allow fans to get back to their seats more quickly. The team also is making a substantial investment to improve sound quality throughout the stadium. Additionally, thanks to a simpler, more efficient parking system and frictionless security entry points, fans will get to the tailgate and into the stadium at gametime much faster.
"With the addition of General Manager Adam Peters, Head Coach Dan Quinn, and the incredible football staff they've assembled, it's already been an exciting offseason for Commanders fans, and we're eager to build upon that momentum by strengthening our team through the Draft and Free Agency. Today's announcement is also another tremendous step forward for our fans and players. Our ownership team continues to make significant investments to improve the overall stadium experience for Commanders games and an impressive slate of concerts and other great live events coming to the DMV in the future," said Team President Jason Wright.
The Commanders look forward to welcoming fans back for the 2024 season. On March 9 and 10, fans who have a deposit for season tickets will be able to choose from the best available seats at the annual "Select Your Seat" event at the stadium. To place your 2024 deposit and participate in our Select a Seat Event, please click here.
For more information or to purchase 1932 Club space, please click here. For more information about the field tunnel club or to purchase seats, please click here. This summer the stadium will host:
- May 25: Kenny Chesney and his "Sun Goes Down" 2024 Tour with Zac Brown Band and special guests Megan Moroney & Uncle Kracker.TICKETS
- June 8: The US Men's National Soccer Team taking on **TICKETS**
- June 14: FIFA World Champion Argentina vs. Guatemala in a soccer friendly. TICKETS
- July 26 and 27: Luke Combs' "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" 2024 Tour. TICKETS