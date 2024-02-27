Washington Commanders announce significant upgrades to stadium, bringing targeted investments to more than $75 million under new ownership

Throughout the stadium, the organization is improving food and beverage service, including new market concepts and drink lanes that will allow fans to get back to their seats more quickly. The team also is making a substantial investment to improve sound quality throughout the stadium. Additionally, thanks to a simpler, more efficient parking system and frictionless security entry points, fans will get to the tailgate and into the stadium at gametime much faster.

"With the addition of General Manager Adam Peters, Head Coach Dan Quinn, and the incredible football staff they've assembled, it's already been an exciting offseason for Commanders fans, and we're eager to build upon that momentum by strengthening our team through the Draft and Free Agency. Today's announcement is also another tremendous step forward for our fans and players. Our ownership team continues to make significant investments to improve the overall stadium experience for Commanders games and an impressive slate of concerts and other great live events coming to the DMV in the future," said Team President Jason Wright.