Five takeaways from Adam Peters' introductory press conference

2. He gave his thoughts on the roster, including quarterback.

Peters just got started with the Commanders, so he's not going to start giving out his full opinions on how the team is structured.

However, he did offer some glimpses of how he feels about the roster he's inheriting.

"I believe that there are a few cornerstone pieces on this roster," Peters said. "I believe we have a lot of work to do, and that's just evaluating everybody. That's going to start with the coaches. We hire a head coach, we sit down together with the personnel department, and we...evaluate everything and figure out where we need to be. That's an ongoing process that I've started a little bit, but we have a lot of work to do."

Peters didn't say which players came to mind for him, but there are a few candidates on both sides of the ball. An easy one to guess would be Terry McLaurin, who is coming off his fourth consecutive 1,000-yard season and is known for being a leader for his teammates. There's also Brian Robinson Jr. to consider as well; though he fell short of surpassing his rushing total from last year, he improved as a pass-catcher and had 1,101 total yards with nine touchdowns.

On defense, the duo of Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne is considered one of the best in the league. They weren't as dominant as they have been in years past, but still combined for nearly one-quarter of the team's 39 sacks.

Quarterback will be one of the biggest questions Peters will face in the coming months. Peters offered little information when asked about the position, but he did discuss how deciding what to do will be a group effort.