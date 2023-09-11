Five takeaways from Washington's Week 1 win over the Cardinals

3. The offense struggled in the first half...

There were several questions about Washington's offense ahead of the season opener, and it was clear that the unit is still a work in progress.

Sure, there were flashes of what the unit could be in the first half. The touchdown in the first quarter to Brian Robinson Jr. showed off Howell's ability to scramble and deliver throws on the run. And the final drive in the first half, which resulted in a field goal, was a promising example of the offense scoring under pressure.

But it seemed like Washington could not get out of its own way. Aside from the fumble and strip-sack, both of which were obvious blemishes, the Commanders allowed six sacks that stymied any progress from the offense. Some were the result of Howell running out of bounds; others were the result of the offensive line getting beat.

Howell seemed off in the first half, throwing inaccurate passes and being forced to scramble and avoid pressure. That is partially a credit to the Cardinals' game plan, which involved rushing five and six players to get him off balance. There were also several drops by Washington's pass-catchers that would have resulted in decent gains.

After the game, Howell put it plainly that the offense has to be better.