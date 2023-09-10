News | Washington Commanders - Commanders.com

Instant Analysis | Defense lifts Commanders to 20-16 win over Cardinals

Sep 10, 2023 at 05:47 PM
1625320224316
Zach Selby

Senior Writer

instant_analysis091023

The Washington Commanders' season opener, like the weather that drenched the sell-out crowd at FedExField, was sloppy on both sides of the ball. Passes were dropped, penalties stalled drives, and explosive plays in the first half flipped the field.  

In the end, though, Washington ushered in the new era of the franchise with a win, and as wonky as Week 1 can and has been for other teams, that's ultimately what matters most. 

With a tremendous performance by the defense in the second half that included two sacks and two forced turnovers, the Commanders did enough to start the season 1-0 with a 20-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals. The result created some mixed emotions from the Burgundy & Gold. They were happy to get a win, but the prevailing thought was that they could, and should, have done better. 

"We had some opportunities that we didn't take care of the football in the way we should have," Rivera told reporters after the win. "We will be better."

PHOTOS | Commanders vs. Cardinals, Week 1

Check out the best photos from the Washington Commanders' Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. (Photos by Emilee Fails and Kourtney Carroll/Washington Commanders)

EF208573
1 / 46
DSC02009
2 / 46
KC205707
3 / 46
DSC01962
4 / 46
KC205767
5 / 46
DSC01985
6 / 46
EF208440
7 / 46
EF208471
8 / 46
EF208464
9 / 46
EF208502
10 / 46
EF208529
11 / 46
KC108525
12 / 46
EF208916
13 / 46
EF208779
14 / 46
DSC02061
15 / 46
EF208449
16 / 46
EF208649
17 / 46
EF208455
18 / 46
DSC02075
19 / 46
KC108257
20 / 46
KC108122
21 / 46
KC107961
22 / 46
KC107758
23 / 46
DSC02049
24 / 46
EF209014
25 / 46
KC108358
26 / 46
KC108450
27 / 46
EF209055
28 / 46
EF209024
29 / 46
EF209155
30 / 46
EF209136
31 / 46
EF209146
32 / 46
KC108742
33 / 46
KC108957-2
34 / 46
EF209447
35 / 46
KC108945
36 / 46
KC108898
37 / 46
KC109679
38 / 46
KC100079
39 / 46
KC100200
40 / 46
KC100255
41 / 46
KC100323
42 / 46
KC100053
43 / 46
KC109716
44 / 46
KC100340
45 / 46
KC100343
46 / 46
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

The Commanders' defense was the primary reason the team was in the game long enough to retake and extend the lead in the fourth quarter. In addition to holding the Josh Dobbs-led Cardinals offense out of the end zone, they held their opponents to 210 total yards, including 96 on the ground. In the second half, they ensured the Cardinals could not extend their lead by holding the team to 86 yards on six possessions.

They also had several key momentum-swinging plays that gave enough energy for the offense to show some life. Both of their forced fumbles came in the second half and gave the offense ideal field position, which the unit then turned into 10 points.

Much of that can be traced back to the defensive line, despite not having Chase Young in the season opener. Montez Sweat filled the stat sheet with five tackles, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, a quarterback hit and two tackles for loss. There were times when Daron Payne, who had two tackles for loss, seemed unblockable for the Cardinals' defensive line. Jonathan Allen was as disruptive as ever, recording three tackles and a fourth-quarter sack.

While the Commanders' defense was smothering the Cardinals, their offense was struggling to gain its footing. They got on the board first with a six-play, 91-yard drive, helped by two personal fouls and a pass interference call from the Cardinals, and capped things off with a seven-yard touchdown by Sam Howell to Brian Robinson Jr.

Related Links

But the offense could never quite build on any momentum it got in the first half. A Cardinals field goal was followed by an interception from Howell off a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage. On the next drive, a promising 59-yard drive was cut short with a fumble by Antonio Gibson at the Cardinals' 16-yard line. It also didn't help that Washington allowed six sacks. Some were on Howell as he scrambled out of bounds to avoid pressure, but some were on the offensive line as well.

Then the back-breaker: a strip-sack on Howell that forced him to cough the ball up and resulted in a Cardinals defensive touchdown.

The Commanders were able to get in field goal range and cut into the Cardinals' lead, but a 13-10 score felt more relieving than hopeful.

It wasn't until the final seconds of the third quarter that things started to turn around. Sweat forced a fumble from Dobbs at the Cardinals' 25-yard line, and it was scooped up by Payne at the 29. Seven plays later, Howell scrambled six yards into the end zone, giving Washington a 17-16 lead with under 12 minutes to go.

It was here that Washington's defense started to take over. The unit forced a three-and-out on the ensuing drive, and with about four minutes left, Sweat forced another fumble that was picked up by Abdullah Anderson. Another unsportsmanlike penalty on the Cardinals moved the ball up to the Cardinals' 22-yard line, leading to a Commanders' field goal that made the score 20-16.

Finally, with some help from an eight-yard sack from Allen and a pass breakup on fourth down by Emmanuel Forbes Jr., the Commanders were able to run out the clock and leave FedExField with a come-from-behind win to start the season.

After the game, Rivera said he was "happy as hell" that Washington pulled out a victory, but he knows there's plenty of room to grow.

"I really appreciate the fans coming out. We have to be a better football team for them."

The Commanders have a special offer on NO FEES for their Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears. Click HERE to secure your ticket

Related Content

news

Washington Commanders vs. Cardinals Inactives | Week 1

The Washington Commanders have declared the following players as inactive for the Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals.
news

Commanders vs. Cardinals | How to watch, listen and live stream

The Washington Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. ET. Here's everything you need to know about how to watch, listen and live stream the game.
news

Welcome Home season all about 'going the extra mile' for fans

Ahead of the season opener, Commanders.com sits down with Limited Partner Mark Ein.
news

Commanders elevate WR Jamison Crowder from practice squad

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Saturday.
news

NBA legend Magic Johnson sprinkles 'priceless' wisdom in Commanders locker room

Johnson stopped by the team meeting before practice, giving him more time with the team as the franchise approaches its first official gameday under new ownership. He shared aspects of his career and how both have culminated him into the person he is today.
news

Three keys to the Commanders securing a win over the Cardinals

The Washington Commanders are kicking off the 2023 season with a sold-out home matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Here are three keys to the team getting a win, presented by KIA. 
news

Terry McLaurin ACTIVE for Sunday, Chase Young listed as QUESTIONABLE

Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin will be active for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals after another full day of practice on Friday. 
news

Commanders place WR Dax Milne on IR, sign William Bradley-King

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster move on Friday.
news

Wake Up Washington | Magic is in the air

A morning roundup of content from the Washington Commanders on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
news

Practice notes | Commanders defense preparing to see either Dobbs or Tune for Week 1

The decision by first-time head coach Jonathan Gannon adds another wrinkle to a matchup that already has a fair number of unknown factors for the Commanders. The Burgundy & Gold defense is taking precautions, however, and intends to be prepared for whoever lines up under center. 
news

Khaleke Hudson playing with more confidence heading into Year 4

At this time last year, Hudson was on the team's practice squad, but the work he's put in has him primed for a improved 2023 campaign.
Advertising