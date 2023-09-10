Instant Analysis | Defense lifts Commanders to 20-16 win over Cardinals

The Commanders' defense was the primary reason the team was in the game long enough to retake and extend the lead in the fourth quarter. In addition to holding the Josh Dobbs-led Cardinals offense out of the end zone, they held their opponents to 210 total yards, including 96 on the ground. In the second half, they ensured the Cardinals could not extend their lead by holding the team to 86 yards on six possessions.

They also had several key momentum-swinging plays that gave enough energy for the offense to show some life. Both of their forced fumbles came in the second half and gave the offense ideal field position, which the unit then turned into 10 points.

Much of that can be traced back to the defensive line, despite not having Chase Young in the season opener. Montez Sweat filled the stat sheet with five tackles, two forced fumbles, 1.5 sacks, a quarterback hit and two tackles for loss. There were times when Daron Payne, who had two tackles for loss, seemed unblockable for the Cardinals' defensive line. Jonathan Allen was as disruptive as ever, recording three tackles and a fourth-quarter sack.